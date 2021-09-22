When Joules LaFontaine was driving through Lithia Springs, she fell in love with a house.
It was surrounded by a lot of flowers, but what attracted her the most was there were blueberries growing on the property.
Joules knew it was the place for her and husband, Bryan, and their daughter, Serenity.
The couple purchased the house, and started their business — PB&J Farms — shortly after. They have 13 acres but currently use only about a quarter of an acre for the farming. The “P” in PB&J Farms comes from Paul Brown who lived on the farm for 50 years with his wife Rosalee.
“My wife had a dream that we would one day own a farm and grow our own food,” Bryan LaFontaine said. “After she saw that property, she fell in love with it. We knew it was time to move.”
The couple has been happy with the investment they made in the property and the move to Douglas County.
“Douglas County is small-business friendly,” Bryan said. “We have gotten a lot of help from our neighbors and people have really supported us. The extension service has been very helpful.”
The couple also likes the short commute Douglas County offers to Atlanta.
While they have long-term plans off converting their house into a bed and breakfast establishment with home-grown foods, they are content right now with working to see the farm flourish.
They are part of the Douglas County Travel & Tourism’s agricultural tour.
“We’ve had some tours,” Bryan said. “We have been successfully at the weekly farmer’s market in Douglas County. We have met people in the community. We know that people are into the local food community.”
They use regenerative farming to produce their goods. A few months ago, they hosted some people from South America to teach them about farming.
“We are into building the soil up with our own compost,” Bryan said. It is a no-till approach.”
Through a partnership with some local tree companies, they get wood chips to turn into soil.
“It is labor intensive but very cost efficient,” he said. “We try to emulate what nature does. It takes a couple years to get everything going. We like to teach others. We stay online with the gardening community.”
Visit pbj-farms.com to learn more about PB&J Farms.
