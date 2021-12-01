Mandy Johnson experienced at an early age the impact that educators can have on a community.
She was inspired by the work her mother did as a teacher.
Once Johnson graduated from college, she became a second-generation teacher in the Douglas County School System.
Johnson is currently in her 29th year with the DCSS, and is the executive director of College and Career Programs.
She oversees the K-12 counselors, Career Technical and Agricultural Education (CTAE) programs in middle and high schools in addition to dual enrollment and workforce development for the school system.
“I’ve always been taught to give back to our community and working in the field of education allows you to do that daily,” Johnson said. “I saw that first hand through my mom who was a teacher in our school system for 32 years. I wanted to be a teacher and have a classroom where students enjoyed learning like my mom.”
It all started in following her desire to make a difference.
She said she gets enjoyment in hearing the success stories of former students.
“I love seeing my former students or meeting students who graduated from our schools and hear how well they are doing after high school,” she said. “The reason we work so hard in our schools is for our students to be ready for any career path after they graduate. We want them thrive and make a difference in our community. It all starts in our schools.”
Working and living in the community she grew up in gives Johnson even more satisfaction.
“I think seeing someone who works and lives in the community where they grew up helps students see the importance of giving back. I am so grateful for my family, friends, former teachers and administrators as well as community members who helped me on my journey. I have no choice but to pay it forward and help others in our community.”
Johnson said she found her passion for business education while a student at Douglas County High.
“I had wonderful business education teachers at Douglas County High School, and found my passion for career and technical education,” Johnson said. “One of my former teachers became a principal and hired me for my first teaching job. My high school principal encouraged me to go into administration.”
During her time with DCSS, Johnson has worked as a business education teacher and high school assistant principal before moving into her current position.
She calls it a ‘blessing’ to live and work in the same county.
“Douglas County is the perfect place to live and work,” Johnson said. “You can live on five acres of land without neighbors and be in Atlanta in about 40 minutes to see the Falcons play. We have so many wonderful companies in Douglas County with high wage, in demand careers available in many different industries.”
