Mason Massey has finally gotten his big NASCAR breakthrough.
The Douglasville native will race full-time this year on the NASCAR Xfinity Series after joining the DGM Racing team.
He will drive the team’s No. 91 Chevy Camaro.
Massey has raced the last four years part-time on the Xfinity Series with 30 races under his belt.
He will compete in 27 of the Series’ races this season starting next month at the Daytona International Speedway.
“I’ve been spending a lot of time on the simulators,” Massey said. “Daytona is a special place.”
There are now two full-time Xfinity Series drivers with Douglas County ties.
Austin Hill, a Winston native, joined Richard Childress Racing where he will compete in the Xfinity Series after several years competing on the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.
The two are close friends and golf once a week.
“It is really cool having two guys from Douglas County racing,” Massey said. “We always talked about dreams and goals of racing together on NASCAR. I followed a lot of his footsteps on the track.”
Included in the 27 races will be both stops at Atlanta Motor Speedway. He will race in the March 19 race and return July 9 for a race on his hometown track.
Massey said he is looking forward to competing on the newly revamped and reimagined track in Hampton.
Over a five-month period, the 1.54-mile oval track got a new shape, sporting a steeper 28-degree banked corners, new drainage technology and a coatings of brand-new asphalt.
“The last time they did a repave at the track I was just born,” Massey said. “It is going to be a lot faster now. It will be much like Daytona. I think nobody knows what to expect.”
Massey’s best finish was last year at Richmond when he placed No. 17 at the Virginia track. The week before, he took 18th spot at Darlington.
He said he believes he can consistently compete in the Xfinity Series.
“I don’t feel any pressure,” Massey said. “I’m more anxious than nervous. I believe in myself.”
To get ready for the grind of a full NASCAR season, Massey has been working out everyday and watching his diet intake.
He said he watches a lot of film and goes to the sauna to simulate the 140-degree heat inside a car during the summer months.
He also uses a simulator to prepare for the various tracks he will race on.
“There is a lot of work drivers do away from the track,” Massey said. “It’s all about having your mind right when you get to the track.”
