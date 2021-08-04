Family owned Mitchell Appliance is a veteran business in Douglasville, selling appliances and providing service to the community for over 65 years.
The business started in 1956 and has stayed in the family ever since.
Siblings Vickie and Mike Mitchell grew up in the business started by their parents. They started by coming in and helping out and over the years met lots of people in the community.
Vickie Mitchell, who spoke by phone, said that Douglasville was a lot different in those days.
According to Census Bureau stats, Douglasville’s population in 1960 was just under 4,500. And by 2019 it had grown to about 34,000.
The Mitchells don’t have a next generation working in the business, she said.
“We need to adopt somebody; we need somebody coming in behind us,” she kidded.
Other than the slow-down brought on by the sag in the economy back around 2010, the biggest challenge for them over the years has been the parts and product shortages with appliances due to COVID, she said.
Vickie says the showroom floor has been looking kind of bare, since the pandemic began to impact the supply line.
“I’m usually kind of full as far as the showroom, now the new stock is sold by the time it arrives,” she said.
A lot of people now are repairing their old appliance in lieu of replacing it, if they can’t get a new one, she said.
“It’s not so much what you want now as it is what you can get,” she said.
“When we get a truck load in, it goes right back out the door, which is good — and bad. We sell a lot out of the catalog,” she said.
Getting parts hasn’t been too bad, she said, but availability of major appliances has been a challenge for about a year and half now. Things that come in have been on order for months, she said.
Most of what she orders goes on backorder. It goes back to parts — and how that can slow the manufacturing process and puts a hold on everything.
One example she noted was a range that was made, but the supplier could not provide the knobs to complete it, so the production process stalls, she said.
Like most appliance businesses Mitchell delivers and will haul off the old appliance. They will deliver, install, and can modify cabinet space to make a new unit fit, she said. And they can provide service.
And do these retired stoves and refrigerators go to some special graveyard?
Vickie says she likes to avoid sending anything to a dump.
“Everything is sent to be recycled in one capacity or another,” she said.
If it’s time to get a new appliance or fix the old one, Mitchell Appliance has a website and they’re on Facebook, she said.
They are open on weekdays and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays.
