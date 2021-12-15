Myles Oliver was willing to play any position for the Douglas County Tigers to help them win.
The senior was mainly being looked at to help in the secondary.
However, he made a big impact on special teams as well on defense.
During a brief ceremony in the school’s theater, Oliver was awarded the Howard Thompson Trophy as the Douglas County School System’s top senior player.
“He was everything to this team,” Douglas County coach Johnny White said. “He did it all for us.”
The Howard Thompson Trophy is voted on by all five of the county’s football coaches, athletic directors and selected media. This is the fourth time in the last five years that a player from the Douglas County High program received the trophy.
In 2017, Oliver’s cousin, Braelen Oliver, was awarded the trophy. Braelen is now a linebacker at the University of Minnesota.
“Keeping it in the family is special,” Myles Oliver said. “There has been some great players that have won this award. Seeing my name next to those names is special.”
Alexander senior defensive lineman Nehemiah Dukes was second in the voting while Davion Leslie of Lithia Springs and DeAndre Jones of New Manchester tied for third in the voting.
Oliver helped the Tigers to a 8-4 record and second round Class 6A playoff appearance.
He finished the season with 75 tackles and five interceptions on defense. He also scored a touchdown off an interception.
On offense, Oliver had 225 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 22 carries.
In his only start at quarterback, Oliver threw for 169 yards and a touchdown on 20-of-24 passing against Carrollton.
“I was willing to play anywhere to help us be successful,” said Oliver, who has a 3.45 grade-point average. “Whatever the coaches needed me to do, I was going to be there.”
He averaged 33.5 yards on seven kickoff returns, including running one all the way back for a touchdown.
In addition to football, Oliver was on the school’s track and field relay teams that placed at the state meet.
“Track keeps me in shape and helps with my endurance,” Oliver said. “It has also helped with my speed.”
