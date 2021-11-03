This is Douglas: Nell Boggs values being involved in the community

In her role as executive director of communications for the Douglas County School System, Nell Boggs promotes local schools.
Through social media, the school system’s website and news releases, Boggs communicates to the public about the happenings in the DCSS.
She calls it the most fulfilling thing she does at her job.
“I love helping our students, teachers, and families by communicating important information in a timely manner,” Boggs said. “I enjoy promoting all the great things going on every day in our schools through the weekly newsletter, social media, press releases, and the website. I want the citizens of Douglas County to know what a great school system we have. Our superintendent and Board of Education members provide great leadership.”
Boggs and her family moved to the county in 1995 to be closer to her husband’s business. They moved from nearby Smyrna. A native of Thomaston, Boggs attended the University of Georgia where she met her husband, Kirk.
“We wanted to live in the same county where my husband’s business, Benchmark Homes, was based,” Boggs said. “We also wanted to live on acreage, and I heard positive things about the schools. We liked that Douglas County was close to Atlanta, but offered a small-town feel.”
It also gave Boggs an opportunity to be involved in the community through various organizations.
“It’s easy to be involved in Douglas County,” Boggs said. “There are opportunities to plug into the community through many organizations. Over the years, I have enjoyed my time in the Junior League, First Methodist Church of Douglas County, the Chamber of Commerce, and the Rotary Club. I have been in the same book club here for the past 26 years.”
One of the signature events Boggs takes pride in with the DCSS is helping coordinate the county’s teacher of the year selection and celebration.
“I love celebrating the excellent teachers in Douglas County,” Boggs said. “They are the backbone of the school system, and they deserve all the recognition we can give them. I enjoy planning the banquet and gaining the support of our community through gifts to our teachers of the year.”
Boggs is retiring next month after 14 years with the school system. But she plans to remain involved in Douglas County.
“I value the relationships I have made in the community,” she said.
