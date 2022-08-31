Coming out of high school three years ago, Parker Ball had several Ivy League schools in pursuit.
The Douglas County High graduate was also recruited by several Division III schools, but Ball had his sights set on playing on the Division I FBS level.
Ball gambled on himself, and it appears it is paying off. He walked on at the University of Tennessee, his dream school, and is now a backup on the offensive line.
While many counted Ball out, he believed in himself and his ability.
“It was my dream school, and I bet on myself that I was going to win,” Ball said. “I stayed the course. We had a new staff, and I was determined to earn their respect.”
Last season, he played in all 13 Tennessee games and was a starter on the punt team.
According to PFF College, the 6-foot-4, 290-pounder saw action on 74 offensive snaps throughout the season and did not allow a sack or quarterback hit. His most extensive action came with 30 snaps against Tennessee Tech last September.
The Vols open the season tonight at 7 p.m. when they host Ball State at Neyland Stadium.
Ball was also a standout on the Douglas County Tigers baseball team as a pitcher and first baseman, but wanted to pursue his dream of playing big-time football in the SEC.
He will be back home on Nov. 5 when defending national champion Georgia hosts the Vols in an SEC contest.
Ball said his first couple years on the scout team helped him develop into an SEC caliber player.
“You had to grow up fast,” he said. “I was competing against guys that were the real deal. Some of the guys I practice against are now in the NFL. I used every opportunity to talk with them to get feedback on what I should be doing. I learned a lot and was ready to make some progress.”
Off the field, Ball has earned some academic accolades. He was named to the 2019-20 First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll. He has made the Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll the last two seasons.
A pre-med major, Ball is expected to graduate this coming December.
“I will tell anybody that it’s OK to bet on yourself,” Ball said. “If you know you got the talent and you are willing to work, it will pay off.”
