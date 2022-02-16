This is Douglas: Smith dedicated to 'empowering women' in county

Teresa Smith remembers Douglasville before the explosion of growth that came with the development of Arbor Place Mall in the late 1990s.
In fact, Smith recalls being at a city council meeting when Macy’s made a presentation about coming to town.
“Being able to see the evolution and development within the county has been a great experience,” Smith said. “I’ve had an opportunity to live through that. It’s been a great place to work.”
Smith, a University of Alabama alum, first came to Douglas County in 1995 while working for the Cobb and Douglas County Community Services Board. She established the state of Georgia’s first residential program that targeted substance abusing women with children in Douglasville.
Seventeen years ago she was named executive director of S.H.A.R.E. House Domestic Violence Intervention Center, a position she still holds today.
“It’s almost as if I’m drawn to situations where there is a need for family services and especially when women are involved,” said Smith, who was presented the Douglas County Chamber’s Lifetime Achievement Award on Feb. 5. “I think developing empowerment for women is such an important issue.”
When she started at S.H.A.R.E. House, she remembers the facility occupying one story with about 11 employees and a “very small budget.”
Now, she said there are 31 people on the staff. In 2018, S.H.A.R.E. House added a Teen Center and a Paulding Satellite Center.
“I have worked really hard in trying to incorporate additional services for victims that we are charged to serve,” she said.
S.H.A.R.E. House served an average of 3,000 people the past two years, with about 1,500-2,000 crisis calls. In 2021 alone S.H.A.R.E. House provided 65,000 individual services to victims of domestic violence, including things like shelter, financial assistance, legal assistance and counseling.
The Teen Center serves youth who are in the shelter or in the outreach program. Smith said youth are “impacted by family violence within the home.” When youth come to S.H.A.R.E. House, an assessment of their needs is done to determine the best course of services. She said S.H.A.R.E. House focuses on “best practice models for children exposed to domestic violence.”
“Bullying, communication skills, tutoring, mentoring,” she said. “We have computers set up at the center where they can do homework. We also have two licensed counselors on staff who work with youth for more extensive trauma.”
S.H.AR.E. House in recent years added an attorney to help victims. Smith noted that while other S.H.A.R.E. House employees could support victims as legal advocates, they were not able to advocate for victims in court. The attorney is able to help victims with temporary protective orders and other legal services.
“That has made a tremendous difference,” Smith said.
While S.H.A.R.E. House serves mostly women, it also helps men who are victims of domestic violence, offering the same services it offers to women.
In addition to her work with S.H.A.R.E. House Smith is a member of the National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Inc. Northwest Georgia Chapter and currently serves as the chaplain. She is also on the CORE Board and served for 12 years on the Wellstar Board.
Smith said in the 27 years she’s worked in Douglas County, she’s “found that the people are very compassionate when it comes to supporting the women that we service.” She said she has close relationships with the sheriff, police chief, city council and county commission.
“To be honest, I would not want to work anywhere else,” Smith said. “I will retire from Douglas County. It has just been an exciting place to work. It’s been a comfortable place to work. And it’s such a community environment and family environment that I think it makes a difference when you come to work and you’re working in that type of environment.”
