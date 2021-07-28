August marks the third anniversary for Douglasville’s Southern Lanes Bowling Alley.
Southern Lanes LLC co-owners Deborah Holland, Randy Hicks and Brandon Ledbetter are all accomplished bowlers themselves and are dedicated to making the sport available to other avid bowlers as well as families.
Hicks said that since opening in 2018, the past three years have gone well.
Lots of families are among the clientele, he said “and they love us.”
“We’ll have our third birthday party on August 7th,” Hicks said.
Hicks said events at Southern Lanes are year-round, including Southeast tournaments, state events, and another event around Christmas time.
Hicks said there are other bowling alleys within driving distance, but only one other bowling alley in Douglas County.
“The invention of the automatic pinsetter led to a rapid growth in the number of bowling alleys and lanes in the later 1950s and early 1960s. The heyday of bowling was the mid-1960s, when there were approximately 12,000 bowling centers in the United States,” according to an article at www.whitehutchinson.com, an online source focused on location-based entertainment.
And despite a spike and then a decline in fad bowling from previous decades, the sport continues to hold its own with participants who develop their ability.
Bowling was the first winter sport included in the Olympics, in 1908.
Hicks recently attended an event in Las Vegas — not a pro tournament, he said, but one that hosted about 70,000 bowlers coming in at all skill levels.
“We go out there and have a good time and get to be a part of the bowling community,” he said.
In addition to the typical recreational bowling opportunities, Southern Lanes accommodates several bowling league opportunities, birthday parties, business parties, family reunions, and gender reveal parties (with blue or pink bowling balls) and church and school groups. They offer per game or hourly rates that vary depending on day and time.
“We want to be a good neighbor and welcome people at any skill level to come out and bowl and have a good time,” Hicks said. “We’re the place to be.”
And for the more dedicated among bowling patrons, Southern Lanes is open seven days a week. A full service Pro Shop is open every day except Sunday.
According to Bowl.com, more than 3.2 million compete regularly in league play sanctioned by the American Bowling Congress, Women’s International Bowling Congress and Young American Bowling Alliance.
Bowling is a sport played by 100 million people in more than 90 countries (including 70 million in the U.S. alone). More than 70 million people in the U.S. bowl during a year.
For more information, visit Southern Lanes online at southernlanesga.com, or on Facebook at facebook.com/southernlanesga.
