Husband-and-wife team Skyler and Courtney Taylor have opened Burger Bistro ATL (BBA) located within the Shoppes at Deer Creek Shopping Centre at 4300 Chapel Hill Road in Douglasville.
The Taylors moved to Douglasville from Brooklyn, New York. Skyler’s dad Greg runs ATL Blu Water Seafood, a seafood truck open on weekends on Fairburn Road in Douglasville. Greg preceded his son down from New York about 18 years ago, and worked at Emory Hospital, Skyler said.
Skyler said with some family down here the main catalyst to leave the Big Apple was having a child. With the birth of his son in 2018 the desire to move out of the city and raise him in the ‘burbs brought them to Douglas County and Douglasville.
“I love the hybrid of what it is; it’s quiet, suburban, but close to the city and close to the airport. For someone who travels a good bit I can get to the airport in about 25 minutes,” he said.
Taylor’s day job is in the entertainment field and he composes songs and music for a range of projects used in TV and movies. And the restaurant is a special project for him, he says.
Skyler says he’s a big burger fan and can have one every other day and not get tired of them. But beyond the usual fast food locally there weren’t a lot of strong burger restaurants and he saw a need for that here, he said.
“I also cook a lot at home and I saw the need and it was a way to invest some of the blessings and savings that I have and invest it in something really cool and give something back to the town and bring something fun and exciting here — and I’m really looking forward to that,” he said prior to the opening last month.
The BBA menu offers three types of burgers along with wings and milkshakes. The unique aspect is three types of burgers with beef, turkey, or vegan and done about 10 different ways in which one can order. So, many options as to how a burger can be ordered, he said.
Burger platters are served on a brioche bun with fries. A veggie burger, gluten free, is topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles and vegan cheese. Burgers can be ordered either as a platter or separately.
And though beer and wine already appear on the printed menu they will actually not be added until they’ve completed the licensing process, probably by next summer, he said.
According to the online menu at the BBA website,
“Expect delicious beef, juicy turkey and plant-based protein options to be available so that all patrons can ‘burger your way’.”
Skyler says this is a mom and pop business that they’d like to see over time build into a franchise. Courtney is over the administrative side of the business and they have a staff of four employees.
The restaurant space is about 1,400 square feet with tables, and a diner-style counter in kind of a sports bar setting, and they can handle to go orders, as well.
