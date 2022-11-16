Burger Bistro ATL

Husband-and-wife team Skyler and Courtney Taylor have opened Burger Bistro ATL on Chapel Hill Road. The couple moved to Douglasville in 2018 from Brooklyn after the birth of their son. “I love the hybrid of what it is; it’s quiet, suburban, but close to the city and close to the airport. For someone who travels a good bit I can get to the airport in about 25 minutes,” Skyler said.

 Derrick Mahone/Douglas County Sentinel

Husband-and-wife team Skyler and Courtney Taylor have opened Burger Bistro ATL (BBA) located within the Shoppes at Deer Creek Shopping Centre at 4300 Chapel Hill Road in Douglasville.

The Taylors moved to Douglasville from Brooklyn, New York. Skyler’s dad Greg runs ATL Blu Water Seafood, a seafood truck open on weekends on Fairburn Road in Douglasville. Greg preceded his son down from New York about 18 years ago, and worked at Emory Hospital, Skyler said.

