Taressa Lumpkin Williams has only been living in Georgia for six years, but the Florida transplant is trying to make a huge difference in the metro area.
After living in Marietta and southwest Atlanta, Williams has settled into Douglas County. After 25 years in the healthcare corporate setting, Williams decided to fully concentrate on her no-profit organization.
She has been running the Blessings Working Together organization, which helps feed the homeless and assist women in getting out of abusive relationships.
It has long been Williams’ passion to start the organization, and the pandemic accelerated her desire.
“I know with the pandemic, there are some women and children that think they are trapped in that situation,” she said. “Because of the pandemic, the need has increased. I think this was meant for me to be more available to give back.”
Williams speaks from experience.
Born to a teenage mother with a 10th-grade education, Williams grew up in an abusive situation where she was sexually abused.
“I started this organization because of personal reasons,” Williams said. “I know what it is like because I had a young mother and a young grandmother. I found myself in an abusive situation.”
In addition to helping those that experience domestic violence, Blessings Working Together also helps feed the homeless and those in need.
On Monday, the organization served 140 families with Thanksgiving meals that included a turkey, fresh vegetables, other side items and cake.
She has connected with the Atlanta Food Bank, but is actively seeking more sponsors.
“I’m basically a one-woman organization right now,” she said. “We need volunteers to help in all areas. I wanted to do this full-time because there is a need. I want to continue to partner with other organizations to help the community.”
At her former employer she ‘trained others to be great’ in serving as a liaison for people going through a crisis.
“I would find resources for them in the community,” Williams said.
Having the experience in that field has been invaluable in maintaining her nonprofit organization.
After a period of healing with an abusive childhood, Williams said she wanted to start a family of her own.
She and her husband have two daughters.
“We wanted to start a family in Georgia,” she said. “It was all in God’s plan. I started late in life but there had to be some healing.”
Once in Georgia, she said it just worked out that she would land in Douglasville.
“Everything just kept pulling me here,” she said. “The housing and the community. I’m loving this community.”
