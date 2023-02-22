ATLANTA — State Rep. Mandisha A. Thomas, D-South Fulton, recently introduced House Bill 287, legislation which would authorize microenterprise operations out of home kitchens in compliance with the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Under HB 287, microenterprise home kitchen operations would be considered non-commercial kitchens in private homes where ready-to-eat food is handled, stored, prepared or offered for sale by the resident off the premises.

