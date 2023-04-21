DOUNWS-04-22-23 LEG WRAP pic.jpg

State Rep. Mandisha Thomas met Vice President Kamala Harris during her recent visit to Atlanta.

The 2023 legislative session wrapped up last month, with legislators passing bills that will raise the weight limit for some trucks on state roads. Bills that would have improved mental health care and offered vouchers to children attending poorly performing public schools failed to pass.

Some other key proposals passed included a bill that would set up a commission to discipline and remove elected prosecutors and bills that seek to improve how reading is taught in Georgia's public schools.

