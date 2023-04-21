The 2023 legislative session wrapped up last month, with legislators passing bills that will raise the weight limit for some trucks on state roads. Bills that would have improved mental health care and offered vouchers to children attending poorly performing public schools failed to pass.
Some other key proposals passed included a bill that would set up a commission to discipline and remove elected prosecutors and bills that seek to improve how reading is taught in Georgia's public schools.
Gov. Brian Kemp has already signed a ban on some types of gender-affirming care for transgender people younger than 18, as well as a $1 billion income tax break.
Other measures appear dead for the year, including a bill that would raise the age for filing adult criminal charges against people from 17 to 18 and a bill that would make rioting a felony.
Two members of the Douglas County state delegation were contacted for their own assessments of this year’s session.
State Rep. Mandisha A. Thomas, D-South Fulton, represents the citizens of House District 65, which includes portions of Fulton and Douglas counties.
Thomas was elected to the Georgia House of Representatives in 2020, and she currently serves on the Agriculture & Consumer Affairs, Industry and Labor and Energy and the Utilities and Telecommunication committees.
Thomas, contacted by phone, cited three items she focused on from this year’s session as primary highlights.
HB 73, pertained to vendors of solar energy-related products and according to a summary of bill was,
“...to require that the seller provide a written disclosure statement with any agreement for the sale of distributed energy generation systems or for the financing of such systems through leases or solar energy procurement agreements....”
Thomas had continued work on this legislation from the last session.
“I was able to put my bill inside of HB 73 which passed the House, and had moved to Senate in March, which would require a C.O.A. from vendors of solar related services and offers safeguards to consumers,” she said.
“I will have more consumer protection legislation coming out next session,” Thomas said.
In Labor and Industry, Thomas was co-signer on HB 480, Workers Comp Benefits, summarized as a bill “to change certain provisions related to workers' compensation benefits; to change provisions relating to surviving spouse dependency determination and termination; to increase the compensation benefits for total disability and temporary partial disability; to increase the total compensation payable to a surviving spouse as a sole dependent at the time of death....”
The bill adds a surviving spouse as a dependency in the determination of compensation benefits, for total disability or temporary-partial disability and basically increases the compensation available to the surviving spouse.
That legislation passed both the House and the Senate and was sent to Gov. Kemp to sign.
And HR 10, Thomas said, was a study committee on water infrastructure issues and raising awareness with regard to accessing federal funds available to municipalities, and also a review of EPA definitions of “disadvantaged communities,” which the state doesn’t have.
Thomas said the study will continue this summer and could complete its goals, or if falling short of that, could be brought back in the next session.
Rep. Kimberly New, R-Villa Rica, also contacted by phone, said her freshman session was both productive and educational.
“I thought it went exceptionally well; I was very proud that the House delivered such impactful results for Georgia. We helped taxpayers keep more of what they earned, we improved our education system by giving teachers a much-deserved pay raise, we passed tough laws on crime, and we did all that while balancing the budget,” she said. “We had over 1600 House bills and resolutions introduced to us. We passed 94 House bills and resolutions and 182 local bills.”
And New also managed to pass a bill during her freshman session — not always a given for a new legislator kept busy enough just learning the ropes.
“I passed HB 165, it’s a department bill and it’s with the governor and basically protects our historical burial grounds and cemeteries, so I did get to really see the process and, in fact, I was there when the Senate passed the bill,” New said.
Looking ahead to 2024, New said she’ll look into the possibility of changing the law that requires women after a divorce to pay when changing their names back to their birth certificate name.
“I have HB 357 that I introduced this year that was tabled and I’ll work on that one this summer and I have some other pieces of legislation I’m going to look at, having to do with human trafficking and another is with micro-chipping,” New said.
New noted that it’s best to be proactive with drafting legislation on some things rather than reactive once [a problem] is already here.
“I think what I’m trying to do is what is best for Douglas and for Paulding, the things I like to work on or be associated with are what make Georgia better and make those communities better,” she said.
“Education, law enforcement, and balancing the budget are part of the things I’m passionate about and that impacts constituents in both of my counties,” New said.
