ATLANTA — State Rep. Mandisha A. Thomas, D-South Fulton, announced March 11 that portions of House Bill 966, or the Solar Consumer Awareness Act, was recently incorporated into legislation that was approved by the House Energy, Utilities and Telecommunications Committee.
Sponsored by State Rep. Joseph Gullett, R-Dallas, HB 1494 now includes provisions from Rep. Thomas’ legislation to require the Public Service Commission to develop and publish a solar awareness presentation on its website this year. The bill is special to South Fulton because resident Kevin Grimes was instrumental in the technical composition of the legislation.
“Georgia is in the position to be the number one hub for solar energy, which is the fastest growing energy source in the United States,” said Rep. Thomas. “As legislators, it is our responsibility to think ahead for the citizens we serve. We cannot wait to put education, awareness and protections in place after the influx of solar consumption in Georgia, and we have to be on the forefront of consumer protection. Our state government is one of the biggest proponents for bringing solar power to citizens, and therefore, the state must be able to give insight on the consumer issues related to solar power, and House Bill 1494 does exactly that.”
“While most solar panel installers across the state offer great services, there are some bad actors,” said Rep. Gullett. “This legislation is trying to address these unqualified, fly-by-night companies that use misleading information about costs and savings to lure potential customers into a bad deal.”
HB 1494 would also require a disclosure form to be given to the buyer or renter of a distributed energy generation system, such as a solar panel system or other alternative power generators. Prior to January 2023, the Public Service Commission would be required to publish separate standard written disclosure statement forms that may be used to comply with this proposed law. This legislation also includes penalties for those who fail provide these written disclosures.
Thomas represents the citizens of District 65, which includes portions of Fulton and Douglas counties. She was elected to the House of Representatives in 2020 and currently serves on the Agriculture & Consumer Affairs, Industry and Labor and Information and Audits committees.
Gullett represents the citizens of District 19, which includes portions of Paulding County. He was elected to the House of Representatives in 2018 and currently serves as Vice Chairman of the Code Revision and Energy, Utilities, and Telecommunications committees and Secretary of the Governmental Affairs Committee. He also serves as on the Appropriations Subcommittee on Economic Development and the Interstate Cooperation, Insurance and Juvenile Justice committees.
