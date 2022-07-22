The Investigative Panel of the Judicial Qualifications Commission has filed a second motion asking the state Supreme Court to temporarily suspend Douglas County Probate Judge Christina Peterson.
The motion, filed Tuesday, came just a few days after the JQC amended its charges against Peterson. She now faces 50 counts of violating the Georgia Code of Judicial Conduct.
Atlanta’s Fox 5 television is reporting that ‘no one can remember a larger number’ of complaints pending against a sitting judge in the state.
The JQC writes in the new Motion for Interim Suspension that the information and evidence in its charges against Peterson “clearly demonstrates that Judge Peterson’s continued service on the bench poses an immediate and substantial threat of serious harm to the public and to the administration of justice, and is also causing and is likely to cause serious harm to the administration of justice.”
The Supreme Court, in a filing Friday, invited Peterson to respond to the Motion for Interim Suspension by Wednesday, July 27 at 4:30 p.m.
It was not immediately clear when the Supreme Court might rule on the motion. The first motion to have Peterson temporarily suspended was filed Sept. 28, 2021, and the high court denied that motion about two weeks later on Oct. 15, 2021.
In the latest complaint against Peterson, the JQC makes several new accusations including a charge that Peterson violated the Code of Judicial Conduct in a Homeowners Association meeting by “advising (the HOA) that they are getting bad advice from their legal counsel.”
In a cellphone video provided to Fox 5, Peterson is heard telling the HOA president he should call a special election.
She is currently suing the HOA board, claiming last year’s election was not conducted lawfully, according to the Fox 5 report.
Peterson had successfully sued the Silver Creek Ranch HOA in Lithia Springs, and received a $70,000 settlement.
The JQC alleges that Peterson failed to share the settlement with the other plaintiffs.
Peterson’s attorney, Lester Tate, defended his client in the latest complaint.
“I think the issue with this is that for a judge you don’t give up your right to speak or talk,” said Tate, a former member of the JQC. “And I don’t know that this was a negotiation.”
Tate said the JQC continues to add counts because the original complaints weren’t enough to convince the Supreme Court of Georgia to immediately suspend Peterson until her case could be tried, according to Fox 5.
“It sounds like a lot because they keep adding and adding and adding counts because they utterly failed to have her interim suspended last year,” Tate told the news station.
The Supreme Court declined to dismiss any of the 50 counts. No trial date has been set.
“If they had something serious to be removed from the bench, one count was sufficient to do that,” Tate said in the Fox 5 interview. “It’s just bizarre to me that they want to keep adding to it, but it’s also abundantly clear to me that the reason they do is because they feel like they don’t have enough to prevail.”
