Three DCSS students were among 154 graduating seniors across the state who were recognized as 2023 Georgia Scholars, State School Superintendent Richard Woods announced on March 27.

Margaret Padgett (Alexander High School), Jordan Arfanakis (Chapel Hill High School), and Charlotte Hunter (Douglas County High School) were recognized as Georgia Scholars from Douglas County for excellence and high achievement in both their school and community life through the Georgia Scholar Program.

