Three DCSS students were among 154 graduating seniors across the state who were recognized as 2023 Georgia Scholars, State School Superintendent Richard Woods announced on March 27.
Margaret Padgett (Alexander High School), Jordan Arfanakis (Chapel Hill High School), and Charlotte Hunter (Douglas County High School) were recognized as Georgia Scholars from Douglas County for excellence and high achievement in both their school and community life through the Georgia Scholar Program.
To qualify as a Georgia Scholar, students must carry exemplary course loads during their four years of high school, excel in all courses, participate in interscholastic events at their schools and communities, and assume leadership roles in extracurricular activities sponsored by their schools.
“I extend my sincerest congratulations to the 2023 Georgia Scholars," Superintendent Woods said. “These 154 Class of 2023 seniors worked hard, became leaders in their schools and communities, and took advantage of the opportunities offered in Georgia public schools. I wish them continued success as they embark on their futures, including plans for after high school and beyond. I know they'll continue to make us all proud."
The Georgia Scholars program is coordinated by the GaDOE in partnership with local school districts and schools. Visit the GaDOE website for a full list of award recipients.
