Three Democrats and two Republicans are vying for the open Georgia House District 64 seat, which covers the western half of Douglas County and a small section of south Paulding.
The seat, which was redrawn as part of redistricting after the 2020 census results were released, covers much of the area from the old District 67 where incumbent Rep. Micah Gravley has decided not to seek another term after 10 years in Atlanta.
Montenia Edwards, Christopher R. Thornton and Mignon Willis are all seeking the Democratic nomination on the May 24 ballot while Republicans Kimberly Rainwater New and Shane Miller are competing for the GOP nod. A third Republican, Preston Parra, originally qualified but was disqualified by a state administrative law judge last month.
The winners of both primaries will advance to the November general election.
New is a fourth-generation Douglas County resident with Paulding County roots. She graduated from Paulding County High School and Kennesaw State University before moving back to Douglas to start a family. She is a small business owner in the automotive industry.
Miller was born in Douglas County and raised by a single mother. He owns a remodeling company and has been married to his wife, Crystal, more than 20 years ago. The couple has three children.
Edwards is a clinical researcher within the biopharmaceutical industry and has experience working on an array of diseases, from the coronavirus to heart health studies.
Thornton was born in Chamblee and raised in Hiram. He is a senior desktop analyst.
Willis was raised in Atlanta and has called Winston home since 2016. She has a bachelor’s degree in biology from Whittier College and a master’s degree in gerontology from the University of Southern California. She is a senior advocate and has worked in the long term care industry for most of her professional career. She currently works as senior living advisor with A Place for Mom, Inc.
Qualifications for office
Willis said her history of working with a variety of service organizations with an emphasis on senior care and advocacy make her qualified for public office.
“With the growing caregiver crisis in our nation, I believe that my experience in gerontology will be of particular use in our district, which has a growing senior population,” she said, adding that she is also an alumna of Emerge Georgia, an affiliate program of Emerge America, which helps prepare female leaders for political office.
Thornton said his position as senior desktop analyst is a “service job” and that he serves around 40,000 people. He said he listens to customers describe their problems and then he gives them several solutions, picking one based on the time the customer has.
“I lead projects that involve keeping multiple teams and leaders on the same page to make sure I make my deadline,” Thornton said. “To sum up my qualifications I listen to understand what is asked of me and will do the same for my constituents, I analyze problems to understand the root cause and manage my time. I'm no stranger to impossible deadlines and will make sure the General Assembly doesn't pull any 11th-hour antics.”
Edwards ran for the state Senate District 30 two years ago, winning the Democratic primary before falling in the general election to Sen. Mike Dugan, R-Carrollton, who serves as Senate Majority Leader.
She said then her platform ranged from modernizing the Veterans Affairs system to promoting local health services for low income and medically fragile individuals.
On his campaign website, Miller writes that growing up with a single mother, “going to Walmart was like a special occasion if that tells you how poor we were.” He writes that he was determined not to become a victim of his circumstances.
“I gave my life to Christ and I never looked back,” Miller writes. “I let hard work define me instead of where I came from or what my past was.”
New said being a business owner is one of the things that makes her qualified for office.
“I have always believed that we should be of service to others,” New said. “My business serves the people of this community and I want to take the knowledge I have and make it work for Georgia.”
New said she is one of three women in 67 years to have served as president of the Georgia Independent Automobile Dealers Association, which she describes as “like the Good Housekeeping seal of the used car industry.” She has also received statewide recognition for service to the industry as well as national recognition with the National Independent Automobile Dealers Association.
New is also the past president of a charitable organization which helps organizations from St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital to Easterseals, Hope for Heroes, homes for battered women and children, pantries for Villa Rica High School students and Operation Christmas in Douglasville and Shepherds Rest in Paulding County.
Reason for running
New said she is running because “our state is at a crossroads.”
“There are people running who want to fundamentally change the values of our state and ‘fix’ what isn’t broken,” she said. “I am running to preserve the important values of Georgia while paving the way for future generations to prosper.
Miller writes on his website that he is proud to give his children opportunities he never had, which he said he credits to the American dream.
“All it takes in America to be successful is hard work and the power of prayer,” he writes. “But that same American dream that I lived is under attack along with our core values and I knew I had to do something.”
Miller adds: “I don't like politics and I never have, but I am sick and tired of career politicians making promises they don't keep and allowing the radical left to chip away at our freedoms. I have never run away from a fight and I won't back down from this one either. I am running for state representative the only way I know how, through the power of hard work and prayer.”
Edwards said two years ago that elected officials need to have empathy for others.
“I cannot stress enough that our elected officials should be compassionate because we have to have empathy for others and what they are going through,” she said. “We can make legislation that deals with community issues and not just for a select few. We need to lift everyone, not just the top 1 or 2% of people. I have a passion to lead with compassion.”
Thornton said he is running because he’s “written to senators” and “marched” and “none of it brought the necessary changes we need.”
“I came to understand that to see the systematic change we need new leaders,” he said. “I will fight for a living wage, affordable housing, and mental healthcare. Georgia has fallen behind technologically and as a STEM worker, I believe I am the candidate best suited to ensure broadband is expanded to every corner. As the only candidate to have created and taught a financial education course I am best suited to implement a program for working adults as well retirees.”
Willis said when asked why she is running that the “challenge of addressing these two counties’ needs (is) vast, especially considering the varying priorities of the mixed urban and rural demographics.”
“I believe that a balanced viewpoint will be essential to navigate the changed landscape of our district,” Willis said. “As we move forward, I will be sensitive to the voices of our community and advocate for resources and opportunities that will benefit our district as a whole. Additionally, I want to be a part of the legislative process that will address and support areas that will impact each generation's needs, in particular: access to healthcare, senior services, education and voting rights.”
Top issue
Asked the top issue for her, Willis said voting rights. She said “the number of polling places have been reduced, and many ballot boxes have been eliminated.”
“In Douglas County alone, there is only one dropbox available, which is located inside the courthouse,” she said. “Furthermore the single dropbox for the county is only accessible when the courthouse is open, which limits the hours one can cast a ballot. As your state representative, I want to address issues that impact our citizens’ access to vote, and I will fight to ensure that every vote cast is properly and counted without partisan oversight.”
Thornton said his top issue is “jobs” and more specifically “pay transparency.”
“There is about a $20,000 difference between what men are paid vs. what women are paid when working in the same industry,” he said. “One of the ways we can close this gap is by making it highly visible. Salary ranges must be presented in plain sight in job postings whether it's on paper or online.”
Edwards lists voting rights as a priority in social media posts.
Miller on his website lists three main issues: growing the economy, protecting the Second Amendment and protecting children. He said he wants to eliminate the state income tax and keep Georgia as the No. 1 state to do business. He writes “protecting our children means being 100% pro life, improving our schools and giving parents back the power and education and health choices.”
New said her top issue is supporting “Georgia’s law enforcement and first responders.”
“I bring a unique perspective being the wife and mom of ex-law men,” New said. “I understand the need for them to feel secure in their job so they can do what needs to be done to keep your family safe AND come home safely to their families. I’ll never forget when Billy and I were first married. He was in a shootout; an officer was down, and a stranger was kind enough to call me to let me know my husband was ok and would call me when he was done. He was answering a domestic call and things went sideways when they arrived. Could you imagine if that happened now? If he had driven up to the sheriff’s office and people were there wanting to defund him? While his brother in arms is in the hospital, because he was protecting a family. This should never happen. I want our law enforcement and first responders to feel valued and protected by the community they have sworn to protect.”
