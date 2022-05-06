Republican Ann Jones Guider was first elected to the District 4 seat on the Board of Commissioners in 2010. Guider isn’t seeking reelection this year, and three Democrats and one Republican are vying to replace her.
Dominique Conteh, Tony Montcalm and Yvonne Shaw will face off in the May 24 Democratic primary for the District 4 seat. The winner will move on to the November general election against Mark Alcarez, who is running unopposed in the Republican primary.
Conteh is a St. Petersburg, Fla., native who was raised in Wiesbaden, Germany. She is an associate professor and small business owner.
Montcalm was born and raised in Winston where his mother’s family has lived since at least the 1830s. He is a communications manager for the nonprofit Tanner Health System.
Shaw is a Grand Rapids, Mich., native who has lived in Georgia since 1994. She is a code enforcement manager.
Shaw said her qualifications for office include her 16-year history working in code enforcement. She said she has worked closely with public safety officials and has experience being responsive to citizen concerns and working with elected and appointed officials.
Shaw points out she works collaboratively with other government departments at the local and state level. She said she has a college degree and has received “numerous certifications and awards within my given field.”
Montcalm points out that he “grew up in Douglas County government,” noting that his mother worked in the clerk of courts office and then in probate court and that his dad worked for the tax assessors for 40 years.
“County business was supper conversation; it was always being discussed,” Montcalm said. “Then, I worked for years as a reporter for several local newspapers — including the Douglas County Sentinel — and covered local governments in Carroll, Douglas, Fulton and Paulding counties. Taking complex issues in governance and making them plain for constituents is a valuable skill, as does having experience and insight into policies that work and policies that don’t.”
Conteh cites her 25 years in public service, including time as a Marine, a member of the Carroll County NAACP, as a political action chair and a community activist and as a member of the Order of the Eastern Star who “has assisted homeless citizens and domestic violence victims” in west Georgia.
“My experiences in educational leadership, diversity leadership, military leadership and community based leadership provides a broad spectrum of understanding to ensure Board of Commissioner decisions reflect the entire community,” she said. “Additionally, my vast experience in collaborating and working as part of a team would be beneficial for our community, along with asking the tough questions at Board of Commissioners’ meetings and being a voice for the community, not a select few.”
Conteh said she is running for county commissioner to represent her neighbors, friends and family who “have expressed their despair with the lack of support and proper representation for our community.”
She said she will focus on fiscal responsibility, visibility and transparency, economic development, veterans assistance and a budget increase for first responders.
Conteh said it’s important that property taxes “don’t increase, in particular, during a pandemic.” She pledges to hold quarterly town hall meetings and send out monthly newsletters. She said she will support small businesses and work to get potholes fixed. She wants to see the BOC do more to help veterans with issues like employment, mental health and homelessness. And she said she will support pay increases and staff increases for the sheriff’s office and fire and EMT department.
Montcalm said he’s running for county commissioner because of “frustration and concern.”
“Working from home during the lockdown in 2020, I started listening in again on the Board of Commissioners when they put meetings live on Facebook,” he said. “It took me back to my reporter days. I spent a lot of time on my laptop on the front porch, working and listening to work sessions, voting meetings, purchasing oversight committee meetings, transportation committee meetings, parks and rec committee meetings … I’m something of a county government nerd and I find it fascinating. We think we know so much about national and state politics, but nothing affects your day-to-day life like your local government. I felt that District 4 wasn’t getting the representation it needed. We deserve paved roads, improved parks and responsive county services, too. My wife and I talked about it. Our children will inherit our place one day — this district will be theirs. I’m obligated to leave it a better place for them.”
Shaw said she decided to run “because I believe my unique experiences working within municipal governments and helping citizens address their concerns has prepared me to be an advocate for the needs of citizens in Douglas County.”
“It is very important to me to support the efforts of public safety officials to make Douglas County safer to live in,” Shaw said. “I want to enhance and implement new standards in terms of infrastructure, commercial and residential development to provide for quality growth with a focus on low density in the respective zones where it is desired. I also want to improve transportation and connectivity within the county so that residents and visitors can move about more easily and safely; whether in a vehicle, on a bicycle, or on public transportation.”
Asked the one main issue important to her in District 4, Shaw said “community appearance.”
“I want to reduce the amount of loose and bulk trash that we see in public and private areas,” Shaw said. “I also want to improve the conditions of some of the commercial properties in the county so that people feel safer and investors and business owners will want to continue to invest in Douglas County. I believe that residents and visitors will take more pride in how the county looks when they know that there are standards being enforced and that this is a community where officials care deeply about the environment.”
Montcalm said the main issue important to him is infrastructure, which he calls a “huge concern for me.”
“There’s not much room left to grow in the rest of the county; parts of District 4 are, in some ways, the western frontier,” he said. “It’s a complex district — from farms and resorts to tightly-built subdivisions, planned communities and apartments. We have a small window to bring our transportation, parks and services up to where they need to be for what’s coming. I’ve spoken to so many residents who see other roads being widened, intersections improved, and they just want their road paved (or at least their dirt road maintained). I’ve talked to people who are driving outside the district (or the county) for better parks and recreation facilities. People who can’t get code enforcement or other services to help them with a problem for want of manpower. We must make up ground and be ready for what’s ahead — and we must do it now.
Montcalm added: “Another concern for me is senior services. One of our fastest growing demographics are those 65 and older. We need a senior center, improved transportation options and recreational programming to help our neighbors live as independently as possible for as long as possible. God willing, we’ll need those services ourselves one day, too.”
Conteh said the main issue that’s important to her in District 4 is economic development, which she said she “would laser focus on.”
“In our district, we lack the roadwork and infrastructure improvement,” Conteh said. “Specifically, our potholes, lack of sidewalks for safety, renovating our public parks, developing a playground with disability accessibility and a dog park. District 4 has a plethora of families who don’t have the proper amenities. Our families deserve the rectification of the issues I have presented and more to make their living environment more pleasant, safe and family friendly.”
