Three incumbent legislators are returning to the Gold Dome in Atlanta after winning in Tuesday’s election and gaining new two-year terms.
Voters in Douglas County helped give new terms to Georgia Senate Majority Leader Mike Dugan, Democratic state Rep. Kimberly Alexander of House District 66 and Republican Rep. Micah Gravley of House District 67.
Gravley defeated his Democratic challenger, Angela Mayfield, with 62.08% (17,634 votes) of the ballots cast against her 37.92% (10,770) of the ballots. That district covers parts of Douglas and Paulding counties.
Gravley won by a slimmer margin in Douglas, where he received 9,597 votes compared to Mayfield’s 7,358 ballots. Meanwhile, in Paulding County, the three precincts of that county gave him 70.20% of the votes versus Mayfield’s 29.80%.
Following his victory, Gravley posted on his social media on Tuesday night, saying he is “deeply humbled and sincerely honored” to have received the support of his constituents.
“Having received calls of support and encouragement from both Republicans and Democrats, I look forward to continuing to represent House District 67,” he wrote. “We ran a positive campaign focused on the issues and the people spoke with their votes. Thank you so much for your vote, your prayers, your support, and your trust.”
Alexander, the incumbent legislator in House District 66, was elected to a fifth term in office. She received twice as many votes in that race against her Republican challenger, Jason Jones, a pharmacist from Lithia Springs.
“I want to thank the voters in the general election process,” Alexander told the Sentinel. “We had a record number of voters in this election. I also want to thank my opponent for running and, hopefully, we can work together to improve the lives of the citizens in District 66.”
“We are facing a number of issues in Georgia and the United States,” she said. “I look forward to serving and supporting legislation to expand Medicaid, increase livable wages of essential workers, criminal justice reform, and voting rights reform. As always, I also look forward to working with elected officials in both Douglas and Paulding and making District 66 the best place to work, play, and do business.”
Alexander gained 19,216 ballots compared to Jones and his 9,591 votes altogether. In Douglas County, the Democratic state representative received three votes to every one of Jones’ ballots, capturing 15,854 votes from nine precincts compared to his 5,906.
But Jones won Paulding County by a tighter margin of approximately 300 votes over his opponent, claiming 3,685 votes against Alexander’s 3,362.
“You don’t enter a race to lose, but sometimes it happens,” Jones wrote on his Facebook on Tuesday night. “I don’t want to count my losses, but I want to count my blessings. During this campaign, I have learned a lot, had a great time, and most importantly, met so many good people that I now consider friends. Thank you, Douglas and Paulding counties. God bless you all.”
Dugan was elected for another term by receiving 58,263 votes across three counties, including portions of Carroll, Douglas and Paulding. The Democratic challenger in this race, Montenia Edwards, received 27,986 ballots.
“Although unsuccessful in my bid for GA Senate District 30, I came out a winner by gaining awesome friendships and getting to hear from so many of you about issues impacting your lives,” Edwards wrote on social media on Wednesday morning. “We still can affect change together as RBG (former Associate Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg) says ‘little at a time’ by being advocates. We need progressive policies to bring about effective sustainable positive changes in our communities.”
In Carroll County, there were 46,198 votes cast in the Senate District 30 race. Dugan, the Republican incumbent, received 32,695 votes in Carroll against Edwards’ 13,503 ballots.
Ahead of Election Day, Dugan received 19,217 early votes compared to the 7,268 ballots that were captured by Edwards. On Tuesday, 9,048 residents showed up at the polling places to give Dugan their votes and handed Edwards 2,516.
“What I’m looking forward is getting us out of the situation the pandemic has gotten us into and getting back to improving the quality of education, improving healthcare across the state and getting everybody back to work and back to where we were,” Dugan said following the results.
Carroll residents who opted to mail their ballots in gave 4,430 ballots to Dugan while Edwards received 3,719 votes.
In neighboring Douglas County, Dugan captured 11,987 votes from her six precincts compared to Edwards’ 7,523 ballots, for a total of 19,510 ballots in this race.
Dugan clinched more early voters than he collected with absentee ballots and Election Day votes combined. More than 7,200 Douglas residents cast their ballots for him during the three-week early voting period, but he also received 2,381 absentee ballots and 2,364 Election Day votes.
Edwards also did better with early voters than on Election Day or with absentee ballots. She received 3,689 early votes, 2,725 mail-in ballots and 1,109 votes on Tuesday.
Up in Paulding County, Dugan received twice as many votes as Edwards, with 13,581 ballots against her 6,960 votes from five precincts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.