Three suspects that were charged in connection with a New Year’s Eve shooting that left a teenager dead have been indicted for malice murder.
A Douglas County grand jury indicted Davion White, 20, Madison Boden, 21, and Jhabre Wilson, 18, as part of an 11 count indictment handed down April 1.
The grand jury returned true bills of indictment in 26 criminal cases.
Two female teenagers — Zorree Peeples, 18, and Karea Cowvins, 17 — have been charged with aggravated assault (party to a crime charges) in the New Year’s Eve killing, but were not a part of the indictment.
The five were arrested on either murder or other related charges that occurred around midnight on Dec. 31 on Deering Court in Douglasville.
Wilson and White are believed to have fired shots in a crowd as they were leaving the party. According to an arrest warrant, Boden, of Alpharetta, provided White with a gun that contributed to the death of the Douglas County High student at the party.
White is listed on an arrest warrant with a Douglasville address while Wilson is listed as a Powder Springs resident.
All three have been charged with street gang violation.
White and Wilson face nine counts including malice and felony murder, five aggravated assault counts and street gang violation.
Additionally, White was indicted on possession of firearm by convicted felon charges.
According to an arrest warrant, he was on first offender probation for a felony in Cobb County in September of last year.
All three are currently being held in the Douglas County jail without bond. Peeples and Cowvins are free on bond.
Boden has a bond hearing set for Monday before Chief Superior Court Judge William H. ‘Beau’ McClain.
White requested bond on April 7, but no ruling has been made yet. He petitioned the court, citing that he recently got his GED and was doing janitorial work.
According to police, Cowvins introduced Peeples to White and Wilson before they headed to the party from Cobb County.
At some point, the suspects arrived at the party in a vehicle driven by Peeples, according to police.
After staying at the party for some time, four of the suspects began to drive away, according to police. At least two people in the car were armed and began shooting back towards the direction of the party, according to arrest warrants.
One of the bullets struck and killed the 15-year-old victim, an arrest warrant stated.
White was arrested in Oklahoma.
The following are other cases indicted by the grand jury:
• Kevin Shorter, aggravated stalking
• Joshua Nash and Nicole Powers, financial transaction card fraud
• Michael Daniels, theft by shoplifting
• Brandon Winters, aggravated assault
• Michael Davis, false imprisonment
• Israsel Marlowe, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute
• Tony Hollis, terroristic threats and acts
• Ronald Ethridge, criminal damage to property second degree
• Matthew Coalson, criminal damage to property second degree
• Duane Davis, deposit account fraud
• Ricky Cline, child molestation
• James Mclendon and Shannon Gargone, possession of meth
• Daniel Post, aggravated sodomy
• Nelson Guzman-Gonzales, exploitation and intimidation of disabled adult, elder person or resident
• Joshua Harvey, aggravated battery-family violence
• Nicholas Casiano, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer
• Shunterria Bynum, obstruction of an officer
• Owen Dubidad, aggravated assault
• Zaveir Jefferson and Taylor Harris, aggravated battery
• Cornelius Franklin and Martavious Redding, entering an automobile
• Doroteo Pratt and Aisha McGowan, armed robbery
• Willie Hughes, theft by shoplifting
• Thomas Davis, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance
• Jeffrey Brown, burglary in the second degree
• Lexus Hayes, possession of a controlled substance
• Jamori Jackson, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute
• Marvin Dillard, hijacking a motor vehicle
• Kamallah Brelove, attempted removal of weapon from public officer
• Amanda Rampley, entering an automobile
• Pablo Cruz, rape
• Carlos Betancourt and Dale Drzewucki, enticing a child for indecent purposes
• Amy Cox, terroristic threats
• Marshall Robinson, forgery in the third degree
• Corey Grissom, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer
