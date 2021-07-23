Over the last two months, a Douglas County Grand Jury has returned 53 true bills of indictment on criminal cases.
Included in the indictment is a murder case involving three teenage defendants stemming from a March 16 fatal shooting near one of the accused home.
Kyle Girard, Abdulmujeeb Raji and Nathanael Searcy have been indicted on felony murder charges. In addition, Searcy faces a malice murder charge in the incident in Lithia Springs.
Girard and Raji are both 18 and Seary, who is described as the triggerman in an arrest warrant, is still 17. Raji was 17 when the murder was committed.
Including the two murder charges, the teens also face criminal attempt to sale marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, theft by receiving stolen firearm, tampering with evidence and possession of drug related objects.
Girard has been free on a $100,000 bond since April 12 and Raji is free on a $50,000 bond since April 13. Searcy was denied bond.
Krishaun Fails, 25, was indicted on armed robbery, theft by taking and firearm during a crime charges. The Mableton man was arrested in March at a Douglasville address after taking three pizza valued at $33 total from a Pappa Johns delivery person.
Others indicted include: George Hall, failure to register as sex offender; Lenry Joaquin-Jimenez, aggravated assault; Jabbar Jones, possession of controlled substance with intent to distribute; Keena Crawford aggravated assault; Craig Crosby, aggravated battery; Richard Billstrom, cruelty to children; Roger Mills and Moses Bolar, murder; Dwan Harris and Damon Pippen, robbery; Hassan Stewart, sexually explicit conduct of minor; Michael Diaz, aggravated assault; John Dezsi, aggravated assault; Tony Fields, aggravated assault; Christopher Wheeler-Peterson, aggravated battery; Deelano Brown, burglary; Jerald Wright; aggravated assault; Justin Sellers; aggravated assault; Anderson Stewart and Stephanie Stewart, possession of meth; Dakota Lenz, aggravated sexual battery; Quentin Baker, controlled substances; Tommy Blair, criminal damage to property; Devin Brown, Joshua Burney and Brieanna Corbin, possession of a controlled substance; George Hall, aggravated battery; Edgar Santillana-Galvan, aggravated stalking; Joshua Westbrook, sexual exploitation of children; Krishaun Fails, armed robbery; Janet Gilbert, trafficking meth; Marvin Stewart, criminal damage to property; James Drennen, aggravated battery; James Dyer, possession of a firearm and child molestation; Joseph Loggins and Michael Nelson, burglary; Deandre Walker, aggravated stalking; Juan Hernandez-Morin, false imprisonment; Kyle Girard, Abdulmujeeb Raji and Nathanael Searcy, murder; Cameron Oglesby, conspiracy to commit robbery by sudden snatching; William Houston, serous injury by vehicle; Dontay Underwood, interference with government property; Denzel Nesbit, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer; Donelle Scott, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer; Dakota Clark, armed robbery; Stephen Green, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer; Brittany Hicks, aggravated assault; Ayea Williams, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer; William Knight, aggravated assault; James Hayes, aggravated assault; Sherwyn Yarbough, aggravated assault; William Loden, elder exploitation; Jose Pintodavila, child molestation; Michelle Azizani, cruelty to children; Miguel Medrano, cruelty to children; and Lee Williams, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
