Three teens have been arrested in connection with a robbery that occurred July 31 at Arbor Place Mall.
A 17-year-old and a 16-year-old male, who allegedly conspired to rob a 16-year-old male in a botched drug deal, remain jailed without bond, according to the Douglasville Police Department. They are being charged as adults, on charges that include aggravated assault, aggravated battery, and armed robbery.
Another 16-year-old male, who was identified as the victim, was shot in the leg during the incident and was treated and released from Grady Hospital.
“What started out as a drug deal ended up being an armed robbery and shooting,” one investigator said.
The incident took place around 6:30 in the evening at Arbor Place Mall in the side parking lot near the movie theater, according to members of the special operations team.
The drug deal was allegedly set up by Jimmy Alexander Mendoza-Orellana, 17, who is described as the middleman who arranged for Alexis Lopez, 17, and a 16-year-old male to purchase unspecified drugs from the victim. During the alleged attempt to rob him, the 17 and 16-year-old males pulled out guns and the 16-year-old identified as the victim was shot in the leg.
Names of the 16-year-old victim and suspect have not been released.
Douglas County jail records show that Mendoza-Orellana, 17, was arrested Aug. 3 and is being charged with conspiracy to commit a felony, contributing to the delinquency and unruliness/deprivation of a minor.
Marijuana and THC vape cartridges were recovered at the scene, as were shell casings and bullets, authorities said.
Two of the suspects attend schools in Cobb County, authorities said.
The suspects were in custody within a week of the incident, for which Douglasville Police Chief Dr. Gary Sparks credited the patrol division, special ops team and evidence unit for working tirelessly to identify the suspects, put the evidence together, and arrest the juveniles involved.
“This is another example of the Douglasville Police Department not wavering from our responsibility to bring criminals to justice,” he said. “As with any crime, we try our hardest to bring a resolution for victims of the crime and for the citizens in our community.”
