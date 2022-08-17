Three teens have been arrested in connection with a robbery that occurred July 31 at Arbor Place Mall.

A 17-year-old and a 16-year-old male, who allegedly conspired to rob a 16-year-old male in a botched drug deal, remain jailed without bond, according to the Douglasville Police Department. They are being charged as adults, on charges that include aggravated assault, aggravated battery, and armed robbery.

