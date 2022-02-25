The Douglasville Planning Commission is set to take up a proposed zoning change at its meeting Tuesday that would pave the way for three new warehouses at the corner of Highway 5 and Rose Avenue.
Taylor & Mathis, a Cobb County real estate company, is asking that the 64.68 acre property be rezoned from General Commercial (GC) to Light Industrial (LI). The site is across the street from Lee’s Motel and adjacent to the Park West Apartments on Highway 5 to the northwest and the Rosewood subdivision to the northeast.
The Planning Commission meeting will take place Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the Douglasville Conference Center. The commission is a recommending body and the City Council will have the final say on the rezoning.
The proposed development on the site would entail 737,200 square feet of light industrial warehouse/distribution development spread across three buildings with associated office space, according to a city report on the project.
Access would be limited to one full access point on Highway 5 and a right-out access point on Rose Avenue, according to the city report.
The current owner of the property will retain a portion of the property along Highway 5 for commercial use, according to the report.
The city report notes that the proposed development would result in an uptick in traffic but that the “existing transportation network is anticipated to be able to absorb the additional traffic flow in a safe manner.”
The report notes that truck access on Rose Avenue is a “potential concern.” The project is subject to a Development of Regional Impact study “so progressive steps will be implemented to ensure nominal impact to the surrounding area,” according to the city report.
The Highway 5 area and its general vicinity “are rapidly becoming predominantly industrial,” according to the report.
A roundabout was recently completed nearby to help with traffic from Phase IV of the Bright Star Logistics Center. Bright Star Logistics Center is set to have five warehouse buildings totaling 2.8 million square feet of warehouse space when it is fully built out.
In other recent city business, the City Council on Monday approved a development plan for Emblem Riverside Phase II for 9.636 acres at 1551 Riverside Parkway. The proposal includes eight apartment buildings — five two-story units and three three-story units.
Also, the council approved appointing former Ward 5 Councilman Richard Segal to the Douglasville-Douglas County Water and Sewer Authority Board of Directors for a five-year term from April 2, 2022 to April 2, 2027.
Segal will replace John Citizen, whose term is expiring. Citizen was not eligible to be reappointed because WSA board members are limited to two terms.
