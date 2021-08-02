Tigers mourn loss of standout player

Douglas County coach Johnny White called a team meeting Sunday to give his players the option of delaying the start of preseason football practice.
The Tigers team was in mourning after finding out that rising senior offensive lineman Tyler Fairley had died from a non-football related illness.
White said the players decided they wanted to continue practice.
“They have a new motivation for the season,” White said Sunday evening. “I have a new purpose to coach. Everybody is taking it hard, but they wanted to be at practice and dedicate the season to Tyler.”
White said the start of the Georgia High School Association practice might take his players’ minds off of the loss.
“I’m hoping so,” White said. “I think this gives them a bigger reason to come together. They have something bigger to play for.”
White begins his sixth season as the Tigers head coach this season.
Fairley was a two-year starter on the offensive line and was named to the All-Region 5-6A second team last season.
In helping lead the team to the first round of the Class 6A playoffs last season, Fairley was a big part of the offensive line.
He graded out at 80% for the entire season and had 35 pancake blocks. The Tigers offense averaged 285 yards per game.
Students return to school on Wednesday, and the Tigers open the regular season on Aug. 20 against Lithia Springs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.