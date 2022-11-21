It was always a goal of Lt.Tim Roessel’s to compete in an Ironman competition.
Roessel spotted a tattoo on a friend and inquired what it represented.
He was told it was an Iron Man tattoo to represent completion of one of the toughest competitions in the world.
At that moment, Roessel knew he wanted that ‘body medal’ to wear as a badge of honor.
“I wanted to see if I could push my body to the limit, and get that Ironman tattoo,” said Roessel, who has worked with the Douglasville Police Department for 16 years and serves as patrol division commander.
Earlier this month, Roessel finished his first Ironman competition in Florida in 13 hours, 14.07 minutes, which beat his goal of 14 hours to complete the course.
There wee 3,000 competitors entered in the competition in Panama City, and only 1,660 finished.
An Ironman competition consists of swimming 2.4 miles in the ocean, biking another 12 miles and running 26.2 miles.
“It was an incredible feeling completing the competition,” Roessel said. “I just had to pace myself and stay motivated. It was incredible having my family there cheering for me. I will be getting a tattoo now.”
Roessel has always been active while competing in marathons and a triathlon, but this was the biggest challenge he had embarked on.
He started training for the Ironman competition two years ago with the help of a friend. He credited his family for the opportunity to compete.
“There was a lot of training involved, and they would help out with making sure I had two to three hours a day to train,” he said. “My family was super supportive.”
In August, Roessel did a half-Ironman competition in Augusta to prep for the big event. He set a goal of seven hours, but finished in a little over six hours.
Roessel said training during a pandemic was tough because several road races were canceled.
Seeing several competitors drop out or receiving medical attention puts finishing the competition into perspective, he said.
“You have to train right and eat right,” Roessel said. “ You have to prep your body for the race.”
During the competition, Roessel kept telling himself that he would never do it again.
However, he quickly changed his mind after crossing the finish line.
“As I cross the finish line, I started thinking about what race I’m doing next,” Roessel said. “It was such an adrenaline rush.”
Getting into law enforcement was a second career for the Wisconsin native.
After the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, Roessel was laid off from his career as an aircraft mechanic. He took the advice of a friend and got into law enforcement.
The son of a former Marine, Roessel said he often had regrets about pursuing a military career.
He said law enforcement has filled that void of a military career.
“I was disappointed that I didn’t go in the military at first,” Roessel said. “Being a cop you get to help folks. I think it was the best career move. I’m an adrenaline junkie. When I was doing the Ironman, it never crossed my mind to quit. It was never an option. As a policeman, you never quit.”
