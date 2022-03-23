A man wanted for sex crimes in Douglas County was captured Tuesday.
Daniel Mark Canavan was arrested with help from an anonymous tip, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.
Canavan was wanted for failure to appear on three counts of sexual exploitation of children, according to the sheriff’s office.
A reward was offered for information leading to Canavan’s arrest.
No other information was available at Sentinel press time.
