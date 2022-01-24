To mask or not to mask? DCHS students weigh-in on masks in school

Editor’s Note: Sentinel intern Darasimi Bankole, a pre-IB sophomore at Douglas County High School, spoke with her peers this past week to get their opinions on the mask mandate that was in effect at all local schools earlier this month and mask-wearing as a whole. DCHS and all other schools went back to masks being optional on Monday. Darasimi spoke with different students who had various opinions. Below are the interviews of the students she spoke with.
The first student she interviewed was senior Grace Tseng.
Darasimi: How do you feel about the new reinstalled mask mandate? Are you happy with it, are you annoyed? Tell me your thoughts.
Grace: I mean I feel like it’s a good idea, especially with you know, the new variant that spreads pretty easily.
Darasimi: Were you also wearing your mask when they took off the mandate back in November?
Grace: Yes.
Darasimi: Does it bother you when you see people not wearing their mask correctly?
Grace: Very much, those same people are the ones who are sneezing and coughing, yes, [it does bother me].
Darasimi: Being that this mask mandate is just for 14 days unless the percentage of COVID cases remains at 5% or more, how do you feel about that?
Grace: Well if they take it away then it’s going to increase again. It’s really just a cycle.
Darasimi: So in conclusion, would you say that you like the mask mandate?
Grace: Yes. I feel like it’s just safer, just to like, you know, contain it since you know, it wasn’t emplaced like people didn’t really take it seriously in the beginning which is why it spread so much. Even if it [the COVID cases] goes down and they don’t take it seriously again, it’s going to spread.
Darasimi then spoke with a freshman who didn’t want to be identified.
Darasimi: How do you feel about the mask mandate that they reinstalled on the 10th of January?
Anonymous: Me personally, I care about it and I want COVID to end, but I don’t like wearing my mask. I like being free and being able to talk when I want to talk. I’ll wear my mask when I need to wear my mask though.
Darasimi: Does it bother you when people aren’t wearing their mask correctly?
Anonymous: We all need to pitch in to stop COVID, sometimes my mask accidentally comes off, it flies off and that’s my bad, but I try my best to make sure that I keep my mask on at all times, yes.
Darasimi: How do you feel about the fact that the mask mandate right now is not permanent?
Anonymous: I don’t like wearing masks that much to be honest. I got vaccinated, I did all I can do and omicron is still here, like I did all I can do and I still have to wear my mask. I don’t want to do it sometimes, I really don’t, but I’m forced to go to school and wear my mask, it’s tiring, I hate it. Thank you.
Afterward, Darasimi talked to Olatundun (Tundun) Abolarin who is also a freshman.
Darasimi: How do you feel about the masks?
Tundun: I feel like yes, they’re helpful and stuff, but sometimes, it’s just annoying to have to wear them all day, so I do take my mask down a lot. Overall, I do feel like they’re helpful, and I do think that we should wear our masks, especially in places when you are with a lot of people, but if it’s just you and a couple of your friends, maybe you can take it down.
Darasimi: How do you feel when people aren’t wearing their masks correctly, over their nose and mouth?
Tundun: I feel like you should either wear it [correctly] or don’t wear it all. Don’t have it halfway because you’re not using it for its purpose. With me, I either have it completely on or I just don’t have it on at all and I just feel like everyone should do that because although the masks are mandatory, you can like take it down when you need to sometimes, but if you’re just going to have it covering your mouth, you’re not even wearing it the right way then you’re just kind of like wasting the point of the mask.
In addition to the people she already spoke with, she spoke with ninth grader Alisha Khan.
Darasimi: How do you feel about the reinstalled mask mandate?
Alisha:I don’t know why they stopped it in the first place ‘cause there was no reason to stop it, so the fact that they reinstalled it is just the bare minimum in my opinion.
Darasimi: How do you feel when you see that people aren’t wearing their masks correctly?
Alisha: It annoys me, like if you don’t want to wear it, whatever, but don’t half wear it. Don’t put it on your chin or below your nose. [One of my teachers], she has the clear one, it’s the shield and it’s doing nothing, like why do you want to show your face so badly? What is it with the clear shields?
Darasimi: How do you feel about the fact that the mandate is not permanent?
Alisha: I think that’s kind of stupid because I think the fact that they aren’t being so strict about it is why cases are getting worse, like they’re being chill about it. I get being chill about it, but showing that you’re chill about it is not good. It’s making students feel like it’s optional and especially teachers, it’s not even students I have an issue [with], it’s teachers, like half my teachers don’t even use the [masks] properly.
Darasimi: When there wasn’t a mask mandate, did you still wear your mask?
Alisha: Yeah.
Lastly, she interviewed Hadassah Cox who is a sophomore and one of Darasimi’s classmates.
Darasimi: How do you feel about the reinstalled mask mandate?
Hadassah: I think that it is a very important part of beating COVID, so it’s important and I think it’s a good thing.
Darasimi: Does it bother you when you see people who aren’t wearing their masks correctly?
Hadassah: Yes, yes, very much, or people who wear masks that obviously are not protecting them.
Darasimi: Such as?
Hadassah: Ski masks or like the scarf masks, I don’t like that.
Darasimi: Oh okay. When masks were not mandatory, did you still wear your mask?
Hadassah: Yes, I did.
Darasimi: How do you feel about the fact that this mask mandate is not permanent and it is just until the 5% of cases go down?
Hadassah: I’m not a big fan of it, I feel like it should be reinstated until cases are significantly low, not just for a small amount of time, like two weeks, I don’t feel like it’s significant enough.
Darasimi: Do you think that the teachers and students are doing the right things in order to fight against COVID?
Hadassah: No, no they are not. I would disagree.
Darasimi: Do you think that there’s a sufficient number of people who are wearing their masks even with the mandate, correctly and at all the proper times?
Hadassah: A lot of people do.
Darasimi: When there wasn’t a mandate, did you feel like a lot of people still wore their masks then or not?
Hadassah: I was really surprised because a lot of people still did wear it even though it wasn’t mandated.
Darasimi: Thank you for participating!
