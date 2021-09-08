Todrick Hall delivers message of hope, inspiration to NMHS students

When Trey Giddens saw on social media that Todrick Hall was in Atlanta for a movie, he decided to reach out to the multi-talented entertainer.
Giddens is the director of the Fine Arts Magnet Education (FAME) program at New Manchester High, and wanted Hall to speak to his class.
After exchanging messages, Hall agreed to come to the Douglasville school.
“He is a very nice and down-to-earth person,” Giddens said. “Our kids get to hear from different entertainers, and I thought Todrick would be a perfect person. He was so willing to give up his time.”
Since New Manchester opened in 2011, it has built a reputation as one of the top performing arts magnet schools in the state.
Adding the voice of Hall was a special moment.
“It is a big deal,” Giddens said. “All the kids know who he is. What is really cool is that he is self-made. He did it through social media that went viral. He has good work ethic. He stuck to it, and didn’t give up.”
Among Hall’s credits is that he is a recording artist and a Broadway star. He has appeared on American Idol and has toured internationally to perform.
He has also been on the hit reality series Dance Moms and was a judge on The Greatest Dancer.
He did a question and answer session with the New Manchester students last week before leaving for Los Angeles.
“He is from a small town in Texas, and he gave our students a message of hope and inspiration,” Giddens said. “He made it. He told them there is hope and they should stick to their craft.”
Giddens said exposing the students to all avenues of the entertainment industry is the goal of his department.
“We have students at some of the top schools in the country,” Giddens said. “We are always exposing them to be the best. We want them to be prepared for what it takes to make it in the industry.”
