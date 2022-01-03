In Douglas County and around the world, COVID-19 continued to be a major factor in 2021. COVID vaccines, boosters, variants and mask mandates were all in the news in 2021. The death of beloved business owner Scot Hudson, ethics charges against new Probate Judge Christina Peterson, city council elections, a 13-year-old gun dealer charged with murder, and the retirement of Chief Superior Court Judge David T. Emerson are also among the top stories of 2021 as compiled by the Sentinel editorial staff. The list is in approximate chronological order:
SECOND YEAR OF COVID-19
The year started with the COVID-19 vaccines — which were first available at the end of 2020 — becoming available to more and more Douglas County citizens. Cobb & Douglas Public Health opened its first drive-through vaccination center in January at Jim R. Miller Park in Marietta. By early February, a mass vaccination center had opened at Arbor Place Mall in Douglasville. The year 2021 saw two prominent coronavirus variants — delta in the summer and omicron as the year came to an end. The Douglas County School System made masks mandatory just before school started back in August, which led to a protest by some angry parents outside the district’s central office. As the number of new infections decreased, the school system’s mask mandates were lifted. As the year ended, omicron was the new concern among public health officials, and COVID-19 vaccine booster shots were being recommended to all eligible to help slow the virus.
MICROSOFT PLANS DATA CENTER IN COUNTY
Microsoft Corp. paid just over $27.5 million for more than 159 acres of land in Douglas County. The Redmond, Washington-based tech giant announced plans in February of 2021 for a new data center in Douglas County and two data centers in south Fulton County as well as plans for offices in Atlanta as part of making the metro area its East Coast hub. “We’re honored to have Microsoft in Douglasville,” Douglasville Mayor Rochelle Robinson said in a statement on the announcement. “Today marks another major milestone in both the city and Douglas County’s economic growth, building on years of strategic planning and infrastructure investment.” The new data center will bring several jobs to the area including IT operations, electrical and mechanical engineering, as well as facility security and maintenance, according to a press release announcing the move.
COMMUNITY LOSES SCOT HUDSON
Douglas County lost one of its most generous citizens when Hudson’s Hickory House owner Scot Hudson was killed after a tree fell on his vehicle during a storm on May 3. He was just 60 years old. Hudson ran the restaurant started 50 years ago by his father, Buford. His humble generosity was recounted by nearly every one of the 32 speakers during a memorial service attended by more than 250 people and watched online by thousands more. The city of Douglasville proclaimed Oct. 2, Scot’s birthday, as Scot Hudson Day. Scot’s daughter, Elena, held a toy drive later in the year to honor her father. “Christmas was his favorite time of the year,” Elena Hudson said. “He would do things under the radar that would help out families. He would take money in stores to make purchases so people would have a better holiday. It was a no-brainer for me to continue this.”
PROGRESS ON HIGHWAY 92 PROJECT
The Douglas County portion of the long-awaited Highway 92 relocation project saw major progress in 2021. In the spring, the tunnel under the Norfolk Southern railroad tracks just east of downtown Douglasville opened to traffic. Over the summer, the old railroad crossing at Campbellton Street was permanently closed. The first three phases of the four-phase project are entirely within Douglas County and will cost an estimated $66 million, Douglas County Transportation Director Miguel Valentin told U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, who toured the project in August. Phase 4 includes the widening of Highway 92 from Malone Road north to Nebo Road in Paulding County and will cost an additional $55 million, Valentin said. Valentin said the full scope of the project is close to 9 ½ miles. Valentin said daily traffic volume on the road is already at 33,000 vehicles a day and is expected to soar to 50,000 cars by 2037. Valentin said the project is expected to be completed in 2022, 20 years after project design started.
JUDGE PETERSON FACES ETHICS CHARGES
Probate Judge Christina Peterson made waves at the end of 2020 before taking office when she asked for a raise that, along with vital records fees, likely makes her the highest paid judge in the state in addition to getting the BOC to nearly double the probate budget over what it had been in her predecessor’s final year. In 2021, Peterson saw a series of ethics charges from the Judicial Qualifications Commission. In July, the JQC charged her with four violations of the Georgia Code of Judicial Conduct. In September, the JQC filed 18 additional charges against Peterson. And in October, the JQC raised concerns about Peterson’s decision to jail a woman who tried to correct her marriage license. S. Lester Tate III, her attorney, in formal responses to the JQC charges, writes in part that Peterson denies most of the allegations, that she had the free speech right to make the social media posts, and that the JQC doesn’t have jurisdiction over alleged conduct that took place before she was sworn in as a judge. The state Supreme Court is expected to decide in 2022 whether to issue sanctions or dismiss the case against Peterson.
CENSUS NUMBERS SHOW DOUGLAS POPULATION AT 144,237
Data from the 2020 Census was released in August of 2021. The numbers show that Douglas County grew to 144,237 people in 2020, compared with 132,403 people 10 years earlier, a change from 2010 of 11,834 people or 8.9%. The racial breakdown of the 2021 Census data shows 69,870 people (48.4%) in Douglas County identified as only Black or African American, 52,285 people (36.2%) identified as only white, and 16,035 (11.1%) identified as Hispanic or Latino. The city of Douglasville had an 11.9% increase in population, from 30,961 in 2010 to 34,650 in 2020. In the city of Douglasville, 22,585 people (65.2%) identified as only Black or African American in 2020, 7,459 people (21.5%) identified only as white and 3,144 (9.1%) identified as Hispanic or Latino.
INCUMBENTS SWEEP DOUGLASVILLE CITY COUNCIL RACES
All four incumbent Douglasville City Council members on the ballot in 2021 won new four-year terms on Nov. 2, and voters in the city overwhelmingly approved a bond referendum for improvements to Jessie Davis Park. Ward 1 Councilman and Mayor Pro Tem Terry Miller received 198 votes (72%) to defeat challenger William Golden, who got 78 votes (28%) for the seat that includes Arbor Station. Ward 2, Post 1 Councilwoman Nycole Miller held off a challenge from Shay Johnson for the seat that covers much of downtown, with Miller collecting 322 votes (55%) to Johnson’s 259 (45%). In Ward 3, Post 1, Councilwoman Lashun Burr Danley received 522 votes (74%) to defeat challenger Marvin Davis, who got 180 votes (26%), for the seat that covers the city’s north side. And in Ward 3, Post
2, Councilman Sam Davis got 461 votes (65%) to defeat challengers John Rogers (130 votes, 19%) and Charles Lollar (113 votes, 16%). City voters also approved a $25 million bond referendum for improvements to Jessie Davis Park, with 1,507 yes votes (67%) and 742 (33%) no votes. Improvements will include synthetic turf on playing fields, a new swimming pool, splash pad, restroom building and pavilion areas, as well as other phases for gymnasium, community center and senior center.
13-YEAR-OLD GUN DEALER CHARGED IN SISTER’S MURDER
A 13-year-old boy who authorities say was making guns and selling them throughout metro Atlanta was charged in the murder of his sister. Sheriff Tim Pounds said Yusef McArthur El and another person came
to a home on Vicki Lane in Douglasville in late November to purchase a gun. Instead, El put 13-year-old Wilson Scott in a head lock, took the gun and ran, Pounds said. Scott pulled out another gun and fired at El, but the bullet instead struck his 14-year-old sister Kyra Scott, a Chapel Hill High student who died later en route to the hospital, Pounds said. Both El and Wilson Scott were charged with murder. Pounds said he’s never heard of a person as young as Wilson Scott making and selling guns. “It is a pretty elaborate operation for a 13-year-old,” Pounds said. “I have never heard of anything like this in all my years.”
SUBADAN RESIGNS AFTER 8 MONTHS ON THE JOB
County Administrator Sharon Subadan resigned at the end of the year. In her resignation letter, Subadan wrote to
the BOC that her last day would be Dec. 31, 2021 “as a result of your notification that my contract will not
be renewed.” The BOC’s decision not to renew Subadan’s contract came a year after commissioners chose not to renew former County Administrator Mark Teal’s contract. Subadan was hired to replace Teal in April of 2021 with a salary of $215,000. Subadan came from Albany, Georgia, where she was city manager. During her eight months in Douglas County, she oversaw a restructuring within the county government.
JUDGE EMERSON RETIRES AFTER 31 YEARS
Chief Superior
Court Judge David
T. Emerson announced in October his decision to retire at the end of 2021 to spend more time with his family. Emerson was first elected in 1990 and served on the bench for 31 years. Emerson called it “the greatest privilege of my life to be able to serve the people of Douglas County as one of their superior court judges since 1991.” A retirement party for Emerson was held
Dec. 28 at Sam & Rosco’s during which friends, family and colleagues had the opportunity to show their appreciation for Emerson’s service.
