Phase 1 of Douglasville’s Town Green project previously slated for completion by early this year has been slowed primarily by weather, but remains on track to open later this year.
Even prior to supply-line delays that have plagued many construction projects, weather-related delays can and do typically play a role and factor into the timeline for a project’s completion.
Phase 1 of Douglasville’s Town Green is no exception and is largely an outdoor project, as noted by Douglasville City Councilman Terry Miller, who was contacted by phone for comment.
“A large portion is a landscape project so when you get bad weather, you’re kind at the mercy of the climate,” Miller said.
Miller said the next step prior to opening resides with having the space pass muster with the Douglasville Police Department.
“There’s a lot of moving parts. The most important thing is with the police department because they have a lot of safety issues they have to run through, dealing with large crowds, outdoors, so that they have a plan in place,” Miller said.
But the project should be through its construction by this summer and can then be made ready as an event space.
“My understanding is that we’re still on track for construction to be completed this summer,” confirmed Jason Post, community relations director for Douglasville, who responded to an emailed request for comment. “Then Public Safety will need some time to complete a detailed safety and security analysis of the facility before we can start hosting events.”
Douglasville’s city council approved just over $12 million for the Town Green project to include a 500-seat amphitheater, and in the next phase of the project and more long-ranged in scope, mixed-use development with parking.
The Town Green project is being done by a firm with a track record for similar projects.
The Novare Group plans on constructing a multifamily development containing no less than 250 units, 5,000 square feet of retail or commercial space, and 2,000 square feet of live/work units.
According to a June 2022 press release issued by the city,
“The Novare Group has a proven record of experience in the type of development that the city is looking to have downtown. The Southlawn in Lawrenceville, GA is an example of a similar development as the proposal for the Town Green. Powder Springs Town Center is another example of the Novare Group bringing this type of development to a metro Atlanta city.”
According to Jason Post, plans for Phase 1 are to introduce the new space by this fall.
“We don’t have details complete yet but we’re planning toward a grand opening event and concert in the fall,” Post said.
For more information regarding the Downtown Master Plan, including information on the Amphitheater and Town Green, visit www.douglasvillega.gov and click on the link, “City Plans & Projects.”
