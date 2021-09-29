Toy drive to highlight ’Scot Hudson Day’ honor

Scot Hudson never sought any public recognition for his acts of kindness.
During Christmas, the late Hudson would try to make sure families were taken care of.
The City of Douglasville has proclaimed Saturday “Scot Hudson Day” and his daughter, Elena, will honor his legacy.
In conjunction with the city, a toy drive will be held in the parking lot of Hudson’s Hickory House to collect toys for underprivileged children in Douglas County.
“Christmas was his favorite time of the year,” Elena Hudson said. “He would do things under the radar that would help out families. He would take money in stores to make purchases so people would have a better holiday. It was a no-brainer for me to continue this.”
The drive will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Hudson said the restaurant will be closed during that time.
The restaurant is asking for donations of unopened toys.
Also, Scot Hudson memorial T-shirts and barbecue sandwich plates will be available for purchase, with all proceeds going to aid children and families in the Douglas County School System and local shelters. Hermanas Italian ice truck will also be at the event, with a portion of sales going towards proceeds.
“Scot Hudson was a dedicated citizen and friend to all those in Douglasville,” Douglasville Mayor Rochelle Robinson said. “He was a true pillar of the community who was always willing to lend a helping hand and desired to see Douglasville thrive. His loss has been felt by those of us who knew him for years.”
Saturday would have been Hudson’s birthday. He died in May when a tree fell on his car during a rain storm.
“I am so glad that we are able to celebrate his life and legacy on Saturday thanks to his beloved daughter, Elena,” Robinson said.
Robinson said toys will continue to be accepted in Scot’s honor at Douglasville City Hall, the Welcome Center, the Douglasville Conference Center, Hunter Park, and Jessie Davis Park. Collection boxes will also be placed at businesses in the area.
“As we enter this season of giving, may we never forget Scot and his generous spirit,” Robinson said “Scot fed the body and soul through his delicious food and warm smile at Hudson’s barbecue. He will never be forgotten and may God bless his family and friends.”
Elena said that community support has helped her get through this difficult time.
“All this will go towards a good cause,” Elena said. “The way the community has come together has been overwhelming.”
