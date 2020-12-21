Tracking homeless population often difficult

Editor’s note: This is the first in a series of stories on homelessness in west Georgia.
While tracking the homeless population in Georgia has been difficult to accomplish despite the state’s efforts to count these individuals once every two years, that hasn’t been the case in Douglas County.
Charles Branson, vice chairman of the county’s homeless coalition, said last week he believes the homeless population of Douglas has been accurately counted.
He said this is because his organization’s count was done separately from the Georgia Department of Community Affairs’ (DCA) survey of the state’s homeless, which is conducted every two years.
Branson said the 2019 Point in Time Count in the county showed there were 42 chronically homeless individuals and 110 sheltered others in Douglas.
“This count was actually higher than what was the traditional estimate from the [state] DCA [Department of Community Affairs],” he said. “The Department of Community Affairs works with different Continuum of Care areas of the state, like Atlanta, Savannah and Augusta. They structure and supervise those ‘Point in Time’ counts for those areas. They then look at other counties called ‘Balance of State’ counties to extrapolate from there.”
Douglas County is not one of the 152 Continuum of Care counties, he said, and he added he was “confident” in the count because it involved other entities such as the Lutheran Church.
“We have a pretty good idea of who is out there in Douglas County,” he said. “I think our count was pretty accurate. The difficulty now is the employment stresses with COVID are definitely causing more people to be out there. We’re not aware of anybody who is chronically homeless in Douglas County getting COVID. I think part of it is that they are living outside.”
Douglas County Superior Court Judge Beau McClain recently told the Sentinel one of the biggest things he sees with citizens coming through drug court is homelessness.
He runs an outreach ministry that tries to bridge the gap through the building on Sanctuary Village, a project that will aid those that come through the county’s drug court. The program includes a living facility at the former animal shelter adjacent to the county landfill and has gotten help from the community and countless volunteers.
When complete, the facility could accommodate about 18 clients in single units. There will also be an emergency family unit and another unit that McClain said he hopes to fill with a courtesy officer from the sheriff’s office to live onsite. There is a case manager assigned to the facility through a grant with the United Way.
Construction will resume on the Sanctuary Village project in January, Branson said.
Kathy Parsons, the founder of the Impact West Georgia nonprofit based in Carrollton, said earlier this month that Georgia ranks ninth in the country in homeless population. She added that 61% of these homeless individuals are men.
Impact West Georgia serves the homeless, veterans and in Carroll County through educational resources to overcome challenges such as being unable to find housing. The nonprofit has a goal of expanding to serve veterans in Douglas, Haralson and Heard counties.
Parsons said the true number of homeless individuals is hard to track in some counties like Carroll because not all people who do not have a place to live identify themselves as homeless. She added there are not enough beds for the homeless that were counted by the Department of Community Affairs.
“In 2019, there were 4,183 homeless individuals with 2,507 beds available,” Parsons said. “So, we don’t have enough sheltering for the amount of homeless that we have.”
The state Department of Community Affairs does a count every two years in January to get an idea of how many people are homeless on any given night during that month. DCA has three categories of housing, including the literally homeless, imminently homeless and stably housed.
Those who are homeless lack a fixed, regular and adequate nighttime residence, including sleeping in a temporary location, such as a shelter or motel, or places not designated for human habitation, such as a vehicle or abandoned building, the Impact West Georgia nonprofit website said.
Parsons said this is called a “Point-in-Time” (PIT) count, which consists of counting people identified as literally homeless, both unsheltered and sheltered individuals experiencing homelessness. She noted that 30% of the families that are homeless in Georgia have children.
As of January 2019, Georgia had an estimated 10,443 individuals experiencing homelessness on any given day, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). In November 2019, a statewide report that focused on the state’s rural and suburban counties showed a 13% increase in the homeless population from 2017, according to DCA.
Every other year, HUD requires communities nationwide to enumerate their homeless populations for the purpose of assessing need and measuring progress.
All homeless service providers conduct a regular homeless census, which must be conducted during the last 10 years of January during odd years. The last report by the state department was completed in 2019, and another will be conducted next month.
The 2019 count identified nearly 4,200 people in 152 counties, with a little more than half of them living out on the streets or unsheltered. The state’s report does not capture urban areas like Atlanta, in which leaders do their own count.
Carroll County had between 50-99 homeless individuals, while Douglas had between 100-199, according to the state Department of Community Affairs’ ”Balance of State Report on Homelessness” in 2019. Haralson County had the smallest number of homeless individuals in west Georgia, between 10-24.
But Parsons cautioned the biennial effort by the state should not be viewed as an exact head count of those lacking a home address.
The DCA said in their 2019 count the survey is not a complete assessment for a variety of reasons. For example, the report said the “count coordinators” who collected the data had to submit a confidence score based on if he or she covered their entire county thoroughly.
“Another limitation is the dataset does not represent an absolute depiction of homelessness in which 100% coverage for all 152 counties was not completed and a statistical calculation was used to comprise the estimated total of unsheltered homelessness,” the report said.
She said more than half of Americans are also one paycheck from homelessness, citing statistics from the National Alliance to End Homelessness.
More than 200,000 homeless adults in Georgia are older than 50, and 38% of the homeless across the Peach State are unsheltered on any given night, she said.
“Georgia has the 27th highest passing wage, and $19 [an hour] is required to afford a two-bedroom rental, or 105 hours per week required at minimum wage,” she said. “If it’s sustainable housing, it needs to be 25-30% of your income.”
Each state’s cost-of-living index varies based on a variety of factors ranging from housing to healthcare and transportation. Living in Hawaii is significantly more expensive than living in Alabama, for example, according to Business Insider.
“There’s about six and a half million people in America who spend more than 50% of their income on housing,” she said. “They’re at risk of homelessness in the next year; 17% of our county is at risk, 16% of Haralson County, and 13% of Douglas County is at risk of being homeless in the next year.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.