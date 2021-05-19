Motorists will soon be able to drive on the newly relocated portion of Highway 92 through Douglasville.
According to an update by the Georgia Department of Transportation, the new alignment will be open for traffic in a week.
A GDOT news release stated that the traffic shift on Fairburn Road between Ellis Street and Interstate-20 will be open on May 27.
The release states that weather and on-site conditions were determine if the shift will stay on its next week’s schedule.
According to weather.com data, no heavy rain is expected in the area over the next week.
The opening phase will also include new frontage road access to businesses on Fairburn Road between Hospital Drive and Durable Lane.
This traffic shift, according to GDOT, is the final phase of an extensive project to widen and reconstruct Highway 92, Fairburn Road and Dallas Highway in the county.
According to GDOT, it will “improve mobility ad safety through the corridor.”
Signage will be posted in advance to alert motorists of the traffic changes, according to a GDOT news release.
Work started on the project in 2014. The project had been in the planning stages for several years with the design to ease congestion between Douglas and Paulding counties.
Throughout the course of the project, the completion date has been pushed back several times as delays were blamed on shortage of construction supplies and two new sports arenas being built in the metro area.
Another delayed occurred during negotiations for a retaining wall, which wasn’t included in the original plans.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.