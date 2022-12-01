The Douglas County School System is pleased to announce that Trent North has been named Georgia’s 2023 Superintendent of the Year.
North received the honor Thursday at the Georgia School Boards Association/Georgia School Superintendents Association’s Conference in Atlanta.
Each year, Georgia school boards, Regional Education Service Agencies, business organizations, and education professionals nominate leaders for Superintendent of the Year. Following a rigorous process, a committee of former award winners and education administrators selects a winner.
As Georgia Superintendent of the Year, North will now compete for National Superintendent of the Year. The School Superintendents Association will award the title in February 2023 at their national conference in San Antonio, TX.
North said the recognition belongs to the thousands of students throughout the district.
“This award represents the teachers and families that helped build a school system focused on strategic and continuous growth," he said. "Their support, coupled with leadership from the Board of Education, helped propel students to success. Good superintendents could not exist without good governance or dedicated staff members."
North has led the district since 2017. Before coming to Douglas County, he gained broad educational experience as a middle school teacher, elementary school principal, middle school principal, alternative school principal, and human resources director.
School Board Chair Tracy Rookard said North is a transformational leader.
“He inspires achievement because he sees the potential for excellence in every student," Rookard said. "Through Superintendent North’s diligent efforts, the educational outcomes and experiences for our students have greatly increased.”
Rookard said North also seeks continuous improvement for the district. She says he uses data and student and parent feedback to advance the district’s current and future strategic goals.
“He is a fierce advocate for our district and never fails to put students first. His positive impact is felt in all areas of our district. We are grateful for his visionary leadership and the endless learning opportunities he has created,” Rookard explained.
North was recognized along with three other finalists during Thursday’s event. The remaining finalists for Georgia Superintendent of the Year were Beverley Levine of Oglethorpe County School System, Brian Hightower of Cherokee County School District, and Fred Williams of Dublin City School System.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.