Trent North: No plans for staff to be armed

Douglas County Schools Superintendent Trent North said the district has no plans to follow Cobb County’s lead in allowing non-certified police officers to be armed.

 Ron Daniel/Douglas County Sentinel

The Douglas County School System has no intentions of arming non-certified police officers to carry guns in its schools.

Douglas County Schools Trent North said the district will not follow the lead of neighboring Cobb County in allowing certain school personnel in addition to school resource officers to carry guns.

Trending Videos