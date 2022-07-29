Trent North: No plans for staff to be armed

The Douglas County School System has no intentions of arming non-certified police officers to carry guns in its schools.
Douglas County Schools Trent North said the district will not follow the lead of neighboring Cobb County in allowing certain school personnel in addition to school resource officers to carry guns.
Arming non-certified police officers has become a hot topic in wake of the handling of the mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 students and two teachers dead.
The Texas school police have come under criticism for waiting more than an hour to enter the classroom where the shooting took place.
“I’m not in favor of following what Cobb County has done,” North said. “I just need the people that are paid to police our schools to do their job and do it well. I need our SROs to do their job.”
Classes in Douglas County begin next Wednesday.
During a Cobb County School Board meeting, a measure was passed 4-2 to allow some school staff members to carry weapons on district campuses.
The measure would create a new role that allows for carrying a gun on campus for non-certified police officers. No teachers will be armed.
The Cobb superintendent will also authorize what kind of weapon can be used. The person selected must have specific training in pistol shooting, and a working understanding of the use of force in the defense of others. This is in addition to other measures.
Earlier this month, the DCSS Police along with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and Douglasville Police Department conducted an active shooter drill at Chapel Hill High.
Although the sheriff’s office and DPD have done active shooter drills in the past, it was the first time that the two-year old DCSS Police force was a participant.
North echoed what the top brass those law enforcement agencies said in having confidence in the agencies’ ability to handle an active shooter situation.
“I was excited to see everyone working together,” North said.
DCSS has invested about $5 million in security equipment over the last couple years.
Each high school will have a lot cop monitor in the parking lot for the upcoming school year.
