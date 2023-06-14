Tri Mu pic

Kevin Criner was among the recent recipients of a scholarship from the Mu Mu Mu Chapter of Omega Psi Phi fraternity.

Douglasville’s Mu Mu Mu Chapter of Omega Psi Phi fraternity recently awarded $20,000 in scholarships to a group of local students. Twenty students received $1,000 awards.

The Mu Mu Mu Chapter, affectionately known as “Tri Mu”, was chartered on May 06, 2010, and serves the Douglas, Carroll and Paulding County region.