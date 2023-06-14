Douglasville’s Mu Mu Mu Chapter of Omega Psi Phi fraternity recently awarded $20,000 in scholarships to a group of local students. Twenty students received $1,000 awards.
The Mu Mu Mu Chapter, affectionately known as “Tri Mu”, was chartered on May 06, 2010, and serves the Douglas, Carroll and Paulding County region.
Kelton Hill is the scholarship chair for the fraternity and was contacted by phone. Hill explained the scholarship’s criteria.
“Students were chosen in recognition of their high academic performance and community service,” he said. “We had 20 we chose out of about 30 applicants from several area high schools.”
The Charles R. Drew Memorial Scholarship Commission distributes materials, evaluates individual performances and reviews projects for which monetary grants and awards are given.
And according to some additional information provided by Hill, applicants are asked to describe outstanding achievements in an activity or project that occurred in their school or community.
The Stepping Stones Foundation in conjunction with the Mu Mu Mu Chapter of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. offers the Dave Beasley Scholarship to high school seniors in Douglas, Carroll and Paulding Counties.
Ten of those awards were for the Dave Beasley Scholarship and another 10 included the General Charles Young Military award, the Basileus Leadership award, the Larry Baker community service award, the Kenneth Payne “Uplift” award and the Torrance Barnum Performing Arts award.
All applicants must be a current graduating senior who plan to enroll full time in an accredited two-year or four-year college or university in the U.S., have a 3.0 GPA, and demonstrate leadership and moral character in school and community activities.
The students, from Douglas, Paulding and Carroll high schools, are headed to colleges that include Morehouse, Clayton State, Georgia Southern, Univ. of Alabama and others.
Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. is the first international fraternal organization founded on the campus of a historically black college. On the evening of November 17, 1911, Omega Psi Phi was founded on the campus of Howard University located in Washington, D.C. by undergraduate students Edgar Amos Love, Oscar James Cooper and Frank Coleman. Joining them was their faculty adviser, Ernest Everett Just.
From the initials of the Greek phrase meaning “friendship is essential to the soul” the name Omega Psi Phi was derived. That phrase was selected as the motto. Every member, chapter, and district of the Fraternity is dedicated to scholarship. As such, they made scholarship the foremost of the Fraternity’s four Cardinal Principles: Manhood, Scholarship, Perseverance, and Uplift.
