A collision between a car and tractor trailer shut down Interstate 20 westbound in Douglas County for several hours Thursday morning.
According to a preliminary report by the Georgia State Patrol, a tractor trailer was traveling westbound in the far-left lane near mile marker 42 just before the Lee Road exit, and a Honda Accord was traveling in the middle lane.
The two vehicles collided, with the Honda traveling off the roadway into the left median, according to the GSP.
The commercial truck overturned and crashed into the guardrail, the GSP report stated.
According to the GSP, an abandoned Nissan Altima was located a short distance from the crash and is suspected to be involved in the crash.
The driver of the truck was pronounced dead at the scene.
