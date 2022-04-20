A Douglas County man was sentenced to 60 years with 45 to serve after pleading guilty to child molestation and other charges.
Michael Tuley, 61, was charged with seven counts stemming from evidence collected during an investigation, according to the District Attorney’s office. These charges included: three counts of child molestation, two counts of sexual battery against a child under 16, and two counts of sexual exploitation of children.
Tuley entered his plea of guilty on March 21 to the first five counts, and then on April 11 entered a plea of guilty on the remaining counts.
“Based on the victim’s courage to come forward and the diligent efforts of our Sheriff’s office investigation, we are thankful that we were able to hold this abuser accountable for his horrific acts. The path to healing for this victim will be an ongoing journey. We are hopeful that this sentence will help this child in this process,” said District Attorney Dalia Racine.
Superior Court Judge Cynthia Adams followed the recommendation of prosecutors and sentenced Tuley to 60 years with 45 years to be served in confinement.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Robert Schollmeyer.
According to the DA’s office:
In September, 2019, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office received a report that a juvenile victim was being inappropriately touched by Tuley. This assault occurred in the garage of a Douglas County home. The victim stated that Tuley also took explicit photos of her on a cell phone. During the course of the investigation, investigators learned that Tuley touched the victim inappropriately in front of another juvenile.
Tuley’s computer equipment and cell phone were also seized after the Sheriff’s Office obtained a search warrant. During a forensic analysis, it was determined that Tuley had accessed child sexual abuse material and downloaded the images to his phone.
“The victims of child sexual abuse material, no matter how much time has passed, continue to be victimized every time an individual views the images of them being sexually assaulted,” Racine said. “It is not a victimless crime and deserves to be recognized for the reality of the continuous devastation that occurs to those victimized in this manner. We believe that the sentence handed down does just that.”
