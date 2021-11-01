How does one find their way back from a tragic situation, back into the light? One good way may be to turn the negative into a positive.
Kemiko Lawrence’s son Quadir passed away in March of this year. Now, she has created a memorial garden in her Douglasville yard for him that she intends to open to the public to educate people.
The decision for this was not a random one, since Quadir was an artist and drawn to the relationship of people with the natural world.
Quadir, who was 25, had struggled with depression over a protracted period of time and took his own life, according to Ms. Lawrence, who was contacted by phone.
She says The Quadir Lawrence Infinity Memorial Garden is a memory garden dedicated to her son.
“The garden is a way of coping with our loss in a healthy way, also bringing education and awareness around this topic of suicide; we
do want people in the community to be able to come and enjoy the garden and be in a place that we know that nature is healing, that’s our belief. So, being in the garden
is a way to help us heal, while we feel the deep loss of our pain,” she said.
Lawrence says there are honey bees in the garden. Quadir was focused on them since, as he felt, bees are essential for the health of people and the planet. Honey and other products have medicinal properties, and the role of bees as pollinators makes them vital for food supplies.
The initial garden has been completed. A ‘Phase 2’ project will add a mural of Quadir to the side of the barn building at the site, she said.
Vinny Sherfield is a landscape architect who is helping with the garden.
Sherfield, who also spoke by phone, says that he and Quadir have some things in common, since he is also an artist and is interested in nature.
“He was a talented young man. He was an artist, he loved nature. So, here is someone who is honoring her son by helping people to learn about some of the things he thought was important,” Sherfield said. “I just thought what a great way to take a tragedy and turn it into something that can be a real blessing to the community.”
Sherfield is recruiting some local artists to create the mural, depicting Quadir, which he characterized by saying “...he looks like this tree of life; his arms stretch out like branches, it’s a beautiful piece,” he said.
Lawrence says that a range of people may suffer from depression and part of the educating process is to de-stigmatize the shame of it.
Lawrence said that in addition to calling the National Suicide Hotline, another organization closer to home to contact is Silence The Shame, a non-profit based in Atlanta, around since 2019. They have a text-line for callers in crisis.
“They’re an awesome organization to reach out to that has resources for the mental health-challenged,” Lawrence said.
According to information posted on their website, at www. silencetheshame.com.
“Silence the Shame is a nonprofit organization that focuses on education and awareness around mental health. Our programs and initiatives consist of Crisis Response Trainings, Community Conversations, Wellness Trainings, digital content, and outreach events. We aim to normalize the conversation, peel back the layers of shame, eliminate stigma, and provide support for mental well-being.”
Lawrence says the Quadir Lawrence Infinity Memorial Garden can be visited on an appointment basis by calling and leaving a message with a Google voice service at 770-648-4450.
