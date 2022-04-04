Teenage twin brothers charged in Louisiana with attempted murder have been arrested in Douglas County for armed robbery.
Allijah and Cal’Ligah Noel, 19, have been charged with aggravated assault and armed robbery for a March 9 incident on James D. Simpson Avenue.
Both were out on a $75,000 bond for attempted first-degree murder charges in their hometown of Lafayette, La., according The Baton Rouge Advocate.
The newspaper reported that the two were arrested in a May 8 incident where a female driver reported that people were shooting from their vehicle and that bullets struck her vehicle.
In the Douglasville incident, Allijah is accused of pistol-whipping a victim while the two suspects robbed him, according to an arrest warrant.
The twins, who are originally from Lafayette, La., took a black iPhone with a clear case and some money from a Cash App card during the robbery, according to an arrest warrant.
The warrant stated that Allijah used a closed first to strike the victim in his head, face and neck area.
Allijah had been arrested in late October of 2021 on drug and firearm charges from an incident that happened on West Stewart Mill Road, according to arrest warrants.
Allijah was first denied bond on Oct. 25, but was later granted a $30,000 bond on Nov. 17, 2021. As part of the bond agreement, he was not allowed to leave the state or commit another crime.
On Jan. 7, 2022, a grand jury indicted Allijah on seven counts, including possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during commission of felony, theft by receiving property stolen in another state, tag light violation, crossing the guard lines with drugs and possession of marijuana less than an ounce.
Allijah’s Oct. 20, 2021 arrest stems from having 21.7 ounces of marijuana with digital scales and baggies, according to an arrest warrant.
He also is charged with having stolen guns from New Orleans and Alabama.
The two brothers are currently in the Douglas County jail without bond.
