On consecutive days, two people were arrested for misuse of the 9-1-1 system.
David Taylor, 46, and Damesha Griggs, 43, have been charged with unlawful conduct during 9-1-1 calls in unrelated incidents.
Taylor is accused of making 10 calls to 9-1-1 from his Lithia Springs residence over a six-hour span, according to an arrest warrant.
He is charged with reporting no existing crimes which ‘caused a delay’ in multiple emergency calls from being answered, according to the warrant.
The calls to 9-1-1 took place early Halloween morning from 12:51 until 7 a.m. on Monday.
Griggs, who had a Carrollton address listed on her warrant, is accused of calling 9-1-1 seven different times throughout the night on Oct. 30 from a Douglasville address.
The warrant stated that Griggs requested police to ‘go get her daughter’ that she did not have custody over.
She also requested a welfare check on the daughter, according to the warrant.
The warrant said that one call to 9-1-1 lasted 40 minutes as she used profanity towards the dispatchers.
Griggs allegedly refused to meet with a Douglasville Police officer or speak with one over the phone, according to the warrant.
The warrant stated that it has been a reoccurring issue with Griggs calling 9-1-1 over several weeks.
Griggs was granted a $2,000 bond but remained in jail as of Friday.
Taylor was also charged with possession of marijuana less than one ounce. He is free on a $3,000 bond.
