Two Douglasville residents have been arrested for a string of recent armed robberies in the county.
Doroteo Pratt, 36, and Aisha McGowan, 44, are charged with various crimes including armed robbery, aggravated assault and possession of firearm during certain crimes.
The alleged robberies occurred in October and December of last year, according to arrest warrants. Both were arrested on Jan. 12 and are being held without bond, according to jail records.
The relationship between the two was not stated, although they had the same home address, according to the arrest warrant.
On Oct. 12, around 6 p.m., Pratt is accused of robbing the Dollar General on Anneewakee Road, according to an arrest warrant.
The warrant stated that Pratt took some cough drops, cigarettes and cash after presenting a gun to the cashier.
McGowan is accused of driving the getaway car and acting as a look out while the robbery occurred, the warrant stated.
Three hours later, Pratt and McGowan are accused of robbing a Walgreen’s on Chapel Hill Road, according to an arrest warrant.
The stores are about two miles apart.
Pratt left the store with an undisclosed amount of cash and some other items, according to an arrest warrant.
McGowan is accused of driving Pratt to the 3851 Chapel Hill Road store for the purpose of robbing it, the arrest warrant stated.
On Dec. 22 around 8:50 p.m., Pratt is accused of armed robbery at a Dollar General on Riley Road, according to an arrest warrant.
The warrant stated he took some items, including laundry detergent and cigarettes in addition to money from the cash register.
