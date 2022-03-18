Two Atlanta men have been charged in the 2020 burglary at Gable Sporting Goods where suspects used a U-Haul to break in and steal more than 30 guns.
Bobby Colston and Rashan Cofield were arrested on second degree burglary, theft by taking and second degree criminal damage to property charges in connection to the Nov. 12, 2020 incident.
The two allegedly backed a U-Haul truck through a concrete block wall on the side of the building at Gable around 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 12, entered the store and stole a total of 37 guns — 31 handguns, five rifles and one shotgun.
Two box trucks were involved — including the U-Haul, which rammed the side wall once, pulled forward and then backed in again, busting a gaping hole in the side of the building.
Once inside the Fairburn Road store, the thieves took $23,978.95 worth of firearms.
The thieves caused about $60,000 worth of damage to the store, including smashing several display cases, according to an arrest warrant.
Two hours after the burglary, Atlanta Police discovered the abandon U-Haul, according to a search warrant.
The U-Haul had rear-end damage with concrete cylinder blocks in the rear of the vehicle, the search warrant stated.
A week prior to the burglary, surveillance video from Gable shows “three unidentified individuals enter the store prior to closing at around 5:48 p.m.,” according to a search warrant.
One of the individuals apparently took pictures of the firearms with a cellphone, according to the search warrant.
“The other two males appeared to be suspiciously walking around the section of the store where the bows and arrows are displayed,” the search warrant stated.
The warrant noted that it was the same area the U-Haul truck went through to gain entry into the store.
Colston has been in the Fayette County jail since Dec. 2, 2021, on unspecified charged. He made a court appearance on Wednesday.
Cofield is in custody in another jurisdiction, according to Douglasville police.
