Two suspects have been arrested in the deadly shooting on James D. Simpson Avenue earlier this month.
Douglasville Police Maj. J.R. Davidson said that Malik Mason, 24, and Destiny Henry, 31, have been arrested in connection to the Nov. 6 murder.
Mason is charged with murder, and Davidson said other charges are pending. Henry is charged with party to a crime — murder.
Henry is currently being held in the Douglas County jail without bond. Mason was arrested in Alabama and is being transported back to Douglas County for a Friday court appearance, according to Davidson.
The victim of the late night shooting was identified by Davidson as 25-year-old Chaleb Brown.
Both suspects and the victim are from Douglasville and knew each other, Davidson said.
According to the arrest warrant, Henry drove Mason to meet Brown. Mason shot Brown in the neck area at the Ravenswood Apartment complex, the warrant said. The shooting came after a dispute, according to Davidson.
Henry assisted Mason in leaving the scene. She was later arrested, and told police that the firearm was in the center console of the car.
Both Henry and Mason have had previous arrests.
Mason has been arrested three times stemming from battery charges against Henry. A previous warrant said Henry was Mason’s live-in girlfriend for two years.
The latest incident happened this past April when he was arrested for a simple battery charge after a verbal and physical altercation, according to a separate arrest warrant.
The warrant stated that Mason bit Henry on her left arm leaving teeth marks.
In September 2019, Henry was charged with riot in penal institution stemming from an incident at the county jail.
Henry’s previous arrests consisted of criminal trespass, shoplifting, forgery and giving false information to police. She was also cited for not having a child in a seat belt.
