Two Douglasville men were arrested Tuesday during a traffic stop after matching the description of suspects in an armed robbery that had just taken place at a tire shop in Temple.
On Tuesday, Nov. 22, at approximately 4:34 p.m., Carroll County Deputy Heather Young responded to Tim’s Tires on Highway 78 in Temple in reference to an armed robbery.
According to the police report, dispatch provided a description of the two men, who were later identified as Shami Shields, 22, of Douglasville, and Asan’te Shields, 20, of Douglasville. The two were in a U-haul truck that was reportedly used in the armed robbery.
While Young was en route, another Carroll County deputy made contact with the suspects in the U-haul truck on Highway 78 at Carrollton Villa Rica Highway and conducted a traffic stop to detain the two men.
According to the police report, the incident started when the victim was sitting at a table in the tire shop and noticed a U-haul truck “creeping by with the back open filled with pallets.”
The truck allegedly stopped at the shop and the Shields men allegedly jumped out and ran around the building grabbing pallets, according to the police report. When confronted by the store owner, one of the suspects returned one of the pallets.
According to the report, one of the men went to the truck and came back with a gun. The store owner said he made it known to the suspects that he was armed as well.
At that point the two men left and got into the truck and left towards Villa Rica on Highway 78.
Young went to the scene of the traffic stop and placed both Shields men in handcuffs. A towing company took possession of the U-haul.
Both men are charged with armed robbery and remain in the Carroll County jail without bond.
