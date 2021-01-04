Two men face lengthy charges including attempted theft, receiving stolen property and drug charges.
Robert Smith, 62, of Villa Rica, and James Carey, 47, of Locust Grove, were arrested Dec. 28 for attempting to break into a couple businesses in the county and also processing meth.
The two men are accused of trying to break into a convenience store between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Highway 5 on Dec.15, according to an arrest warrant.
According to an arrest warrant, Smith and Carey attempted to break into a pawn shop on Highway 5 on Dec. 22 around 4 a.m. in attempt to take firearms.
Another warrant stated that Smith was in “possession of certain tools” that are commonly used to commit a crime. The warrant said that Smith had a tow/cargo strap and was attempting to snatch the door off a closed business.
The warrant said that Carey attached one end of a cargo/tow strap to the rear of a vehicle and the other to a business on Highway 5 in attempt to gain entry.
According to the warrant they were looking at guns in the store’s front window. There was an audio and video recording of the incident.
The two men were charged with purchase/process of a controlled substance believed to be meth on Thornton Road last week when they were arrested.
The license plate on the vehicle the two men were in on Thornton Road had been reported stolen from the Charlotte, N.C., area on Dec. 24.
Smith is charged with possession, manufacturing certain controlled substances, criminal attempt to commit a felony, theft by receiving stolen property in another state, two counts of loitering or prowling, two counts of conspiracy to commit a felony and possession of tools for commission of a crime. His bond was set at $21,000 bond for his release.
Carey was charged with possession, manufacturing certain controlled substances, driving while license suspended or revoked, turn signal violation, violation of probation, theft by receiving stolen property in another state, possession of tools for commission of a crime, two counts of loitering or prowling, two counts of conspiracy to commit a felony and two counts of criminal attempt to commit a felony. His bond was denied.
Both men remained in the Douglas County jail Monday.
