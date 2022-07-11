Two men were arrested Sunday in Villa Rica after being spotted by an off-duty officer causing damage to public park property.
Villa Rica police responded to the area of Pate Drive and Fullerville Park in Villa Rica in reference to individuals on a four wheeler causing damage to the soccer fields.
Officer Kane Hemingway of the Villa Rica Police Department responded to the scene and observed “two black men, one on a dark-colored four wheeler and one standing appearing to take a video of the other,” according to the report.
The men were later identified as Jatavius Shivers, 17, of Villa Rica and Tayviere Clay, 18, of Douglasville.
According to Hemingway, the main gate to the park was locked which made him unable to drive into the property. There was a black Hyundai Elantra occupied by an unidentified black man near the locked gate, per the report.
As Hemingway turned his patrol vehicle around on the side road by the park, he observed the Hyundai along with the four wheeler flee towards the Pate Drive and Old Town Road area, per the report.
Hemingway said he notified dispatch of the fleeing suspects and had additional units en route to the area of Old Town Village.
According to the report, Hemingway walked onto the soccer fields, observing “abundant damage to several different soccer fields.” The damage consisted of two narrow-wheelbase lines (the tire tracks from the four-wheeler), deep cuts in the grass, and tore up grass/dirt scattered on each of the damaged fields, per the report.
Hemingway determined the property damage to exceed $500, based on the amount of damages and the costs to repair and regrow the damaged fields, per the report.
The complainant, an off-duty Hiram Police Department officer, obtained video footage of the two men “laying drags on the soccer fields” as well as photos of the men, the report said.
The additional officers were able to locate Shivers and Clay and placed them under arrest after confirming their identities. According to the report, both of them admitted to officers on the scene that they were on the soccer fields and riding the four wheeler causing damage.
They were both charged with felony interference to government property and felony criminal trespass in the second degree.
Additionally, it was discovered that Clay had an active warrant for his arrest through the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear-affray, stemming from an altercation in January at a Villa Rica High School basketball game.
During the Jan. 25 incident, Clay allegedly threw the first punch at another teen which led to a fight that spilled onto the VRHS basketball court during their game against Lithia Springs High School causing the suspension of the remainder of the game.
Clay is currently being held in the Carroll County Jail with no bond set.
