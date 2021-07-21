The Douglas County Department of Transportation (DCDOT) received word Tuesday from Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT), that the bridges Burnt Hickory and North County Line which are currently closed for reconstruction will remain closed through mid to late August of 2021, county spokesman Rick Martin said.
“The contractor is experiencing delays due to weather, material and staffing issues,” Director of Transportation Miguel Valentin said. “Unfortunately, this will mean that the bridges will remain closed past the start of the new school year.”
