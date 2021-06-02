Two Douglasville men died over the Memorial Day weekend in separate incidents.
Nathan Senter, 21, drowned Sunday in a central Georgia river, according to Twiggs County Sheriff Darren Mitchum.
James Harold Hulsey, 53, died Saturday in a north Georgia motorcycle accident, according to a published report.
Mitchum said Senter’s body was recovered in the Ocmulgee River at Knowles Landing Sunday evening, nearly four hours after 911 call was placed.
A call to the Twiggs County 911 center went out around 2:30 p.m. after Senter went missing while swimming in the river, which traverses 255 miles in central Georgia.
Another swimmer was rescued by a fisherman after having trouble crossing the river, according to Mitchum.
Mitchum said Senter probably got caught in a current. His body was pulled from the river in an area that is about 8-10 feet deep.
Senter was pronounced dead by the coroner at 6:45 p.m. Sunday, Mitchum said.
The Twiggs and Houston county sheriff’s offices, fire and rescue, Department of Natural Resources, and Georgia State Patrol aviation were involved in the search, according to Mitchum.
“After about an hour and a half of search and rescue, they went into a recovery mission,” Mitchum said.
Mitchum told a local news station that there was no evidence of Senter being intoxicated.
The sheriff said Senter was on some property owned by his fiance’s family when they were hunting hogs with a couple of dogs. Mitchum said one of the dogs went across the river, and Senter and another man retrieved the dog on the other side.
He said they decided to swim back across the river when they encountered some trouble.
Hulsey’s black custom motorcycle was hit by a pickup truck on Highway 101 near a gas station in Aragon, according to Polk Today.
He died on his way to Floyd Medical Center in Rome following the late-night accident, the publication reported.
According to official reports, Hulsey’s motorcycle was moving north on Highway 101 when a white Chevrolet Silverado pickup traveling west on an opposite street failed to yield. As the pickup crossed the highway, the left side of the truck made contact with the front of the motorcycle.
The accident is being investigated by the GSP, according to Polk Today.
According to the AJC, at least 13 people were killed in vehicle crashes and four others drowned over the recent three-day Memorial Day weekend.
