Three people are now in custody in connection to a triple murder in Paulding County last month.
Two of the suspects in the March 21 shooting in the Sunset Mountain subdivision were arrested in Douglas County, according to Paulding County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Ashley Henson.
Henson said two men went to a home at 251 Chesapeake Way in Rockmart at around 10:49 p.m. on March 21 and killed three male victims.
Henson identified the victims as Clinton Matthew Aiola, 42, of Rockmart, Cody Daniel Fuller, 30, of Dallas, and Davauntee Anthony Ramsay, 30, of Rockmart.
Henson previously announced that Carlos Favors-Battle, 26, was arrested March 24 by Paulding sheriff’s deputies and deputy U.S. Marshals at his home in Douglas County.
Since the arrest of Favors-Battle, two more arrests have been made.
Douglas County deputies arrested Bridgette Skye Jones, 28, on April 1 without incident, Henson said. Henson said Jones was “in the area of the murder scene when the crime occurred and had direct knowledge of the incident.”
On April 6, U.S marshals arrested Justin Quartez Sims, 29, in Rome without incident. Henson said Sims accompanied Battle into the home when the murders occurred.
Favors-Battle is charged with three counts of malice murder, three counts of murder during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, three counts of aggravated assault with intent to rob/murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and probation violation warrant.
Sims is charged with three counts of malice murder, three counts of murder during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm during commission of a crime and three counts of aggravated assault with intent to rob/murder.
Jones is charged with three counts of concealing the death of another and hindering apprehension of a fugitive.
All three are being held in the Paulding County jail without bond.
